﻿
8 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

8 royal marriages that have ended in divorce

The Earl and Countess of Snowdon have announced plans to divorce

...
8 royal marriages that have ended in divorce
You're reading

8 royal marriages that have ended in divorce

1/8
Next

Inside Kate Middleton's childhood: Brownies, boarding school, growing up in Jordan and more
charles-diana
1/8

The Earl and Countess of Snowdon are the latest royal couple to announce their plans to divorce after 25 years of marriage. Princess Margaret's son David Armstrong-Jones and wife Serena tied the knot in 1993 and share two children, Viscount Linley, Charles Armstrong-Jones and Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones.

A spokesperson for the couple said: "The Earl and Countess of Snowdon have amicably agreed that their marriage has come to an end and that they shall be divorced. They ask that the press respect their privacy and that of their family." 

It comes after Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips and wife Autumn sadly announced their separation last week. The couple share daughters Savannah, nine, and Isla, seven, and they will continue to live in Gloucestershire so that they can both be near their children.

While royal weddings often attract much excitement and public interest, unfortunately some marriages haven't lasted. Look back at royal divorces through the years.

READ: Princess Margaret's son David Armstrong-Jones announces divorce from wife

Prince Charles and Princess Diana

The couple were married in a fairy-tale wedding at St Paul's Cathedral in 1981 and became parents to sons Prince William and Prince Harry in 1982 and 1984 respectively. Charles and Diana's marriage broke down and the pair were leading separate lives by 1992, with their divorce finalised in 1996.

andrew-sarah
Photo: © Getty Images
2/8

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson

Andrew and Sarah had reportedly known each other since childhood and tied the knot at Westminster Abbey in 1986. Their daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were born in 1988 and 1990 respectively. The couple drifted apart and announced their separation in 1992, finalising their divorce four years later. Andrew and Sarah remain on good terms and still live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

MORE: The shortest royal marriages: from Princess Caroline of Monaco to Peter and Autumn Phillips

anne-mark-phillips
Photo: © Getty Images
3/8

 Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips

The Queen's daughter married Captain Mark Phillips at Westminster Abbey in 1973 and had two children together, Peter and Zara Phillips. In 1981, they announced their separation, finalising their divorce in 1992. Anne went on to marry Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

MORE: Royal relationships: the challenge of marrying someone from another country

margaret-antony
Photo: © Getty Images
4/8

Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones

The Queen's sister married photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones in 1960, with their first child David arriving the following year and daughter Lady Sarah in 1964. The couple's relationship had broken down by the 1970s, with Margaret increasingly spending more time on the private Caribbean island of Mustique. The couple divorced in 1978.  

davina-gary-lewis
Photo: © Getty Images
5/8

Lady Davina Windsor and Gary Lewis

In March 2019, it was announced that Lady Davina Windsor and her husband Gary Lewis had split after 14 years of marriage. A spokesperson from Buckingham Palace confirmed the news to HELLO! at the time with a short message, stating: "Lady Davina and Gary Lewis were divorced last year [2018]". The couple met during a trip to Bali in 2000 and married at the private chapel at Kensington Palace in 2004. New Zealand-born Gary was the first person of Māori descent to marry into the royal family, and the couple went on to welcome two children, Senna Kowhai and Tane Mahuta. Lady Davina is the daughter of the Queen's first cousin, the Duke of Gloucester.

prince-joachim-countess-alexandra
Photo: © Getty Images
6/8

Prince Joachim of Denmark and Countess Alexandra

The prince and the countess were divorced in April 2005 after nearly ten years of marriage. The couple have two sons together, Prince Nikolai and Prince Felix, and Joachim went on to marry Marie Cavallier in 2008. They also have two children together, welcoming Prince Henrik and Princess Athena in 2009 and 2012 respectively.

caroline-philippe
7/8

Princess Caroline of Monaco and Philippe Junot

Princess Caroline and Parisian banker Philippe tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Monaco in 1978, attended by Hollywood stars, including Ava Gardner, Cary Grant and Frank Sinatra. The marriage ended in divorce two years later.

stephanie-daniel
Photo: © Getty Images
8/8

Princess Stéphanie of Monaco and Daniel Ducruet

Princess Stephanie married her bodyguard Daniel Ducruet in 1992 and went on to have two children, Louis and Pauline. The couple divorced four years after their wedding. 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...