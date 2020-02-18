The Earl and Countess of Snowdon are the latest royal couple to announce their plans to divorce after 25 years of marriage. Princess Margaret's son David Armstrong-Jones and wife Serena tied the knot in 1993 and share two children, Viscount Linley, Charles Armstrong-Jones and Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones.
A spokesperson for the couple said: "The Earl and Countess of Snowdon have amicably agreed that their marriage has come to an end and that they shall be divorced. They ask that the press respect their privacy and that of their family."
It comes after Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips and wife Autumn sadly announced their separation last week. The couple share daughters Savannah, nine, and Isla, seven, and they will continue to live in Gloucestershire so that they can both be near their children.
While royal weddings often attract much excitement and public interest, unfortunately some marriages haven't lasted. Look back at royal divorces through the years.
Prince Charles and Princess Diana
The couple were married in a fairy-tale wedding at St Paul's Cathedral in 1981 and became parents to sons Prince William and Prince Harry in 1982 and 1984 respectively. Charles and Diana's marriage broke down and the pair were leading separate lives by 1992, with their divorce finalised in 1996.