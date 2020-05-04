The Countess of Wessex
Prince Edward's wife has been volunteering at a number of charities and projects during the lockdown, including helping to make food for NHS workers at a London kitchen. Sophie's volunteering has been organised by British financier Ian Wace. His team has been producing 59,000 free meals a week, working 24 hours a day, for frontline staff in hospitals across London including Barts, King's, Epsom and St Helier.
Society events planner Peregrine Armstrong-Jones, who introduced the Countess to the initiative, said: "Sophie's done a fabulous job. She's got stuck into everything, cooking, prep work and cleaning. She's done it privately, without any fanfare, and the staff think she's incredible. The team here are giving everything and it's been a real boost to morale."
The Countess has also previously joined the team at catering company, Rhubarb, to help prepare food to be delivered and the Hope Hub in Surrey Heath, which works to prevent and end homelessness in the area.
