8 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Danielle Stacey
princess-charlotte-delivery
Photo: © Custom
The royals have joined thousands of volunteers across the country to help those in need during the COVID-19 crisis. From preparing and delivering food parcels and essentials to swapping their royal duties for scrubs in a medical facility, take a look at what the likes of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Countess of Wessex and European royals have been doing to play their part.

Princess Charlotte

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's daughter was pictured delivering food packages to elderly and vulnerable people living near Sandringham, close to the family's Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. The images were used to mark Princess Charlotte's fifth birthday after the family-of-five took part in the Sandringham Estate's volunteering initiative. William, Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis spent an afternoon last week making batches of fresh pasta, filling at least a dozen bags to deliver along with other food items to their local community.

sarah-eugenie-volunteer
Photo: © Instagram
Sarah, Duchess of York and Princess Eugenie

Sarah and her youngest daughter dropped off sweet treats from Lambertz to London hospitals in March. Sarah and Princess Eugenie were pictured as the goodies arrived at their home, Royal Lodge, in Windsor, ready to be delivered to medical staff.

sophie-rhubarb
Photo: © Twitter
The Countess of Wessex

Prince Edward's wife has been volunteering at a number of charities and projects during the lockdown, including helping to make food for NHS workers at a London kitchen. Sophie's volunteering has been organised by British financier Ian Wace. His team has been producing 59,000 free meals a week, working 24 hours a day, for frontline staff in hospitals across London including Barts, King's, Epsom and St Helier.

Society events planner Peregrine Armstrong-Jones, who introduced the Countess to the initiative, said: "Sophie's done a fabulous job. She's got stuck into everything, cooking, prep work and cleaning. She's done it privately, without any fanfare, and the staff think she's incredible. The team here are giving everything and it's been a real boost to morale."

The Countess has also previously joined the team at catering company, Rhubarb, to help prepare food to be delivered and the Hope Hub in Surrey Heath, which works to prevent and end homelessness in the area.

jack-eugenie-volunteer
Photo: © Twitter
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

The royal couple have been doing their bit to help NHS workers by delivering healthy lunches from Angie's Little Food Shop to Imperial College, London. The pair were dressed down as they dropped off the meals and wore protective masks.

harry-meghan-volunteer
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Prince Harry and Meghan were spotted delivering meals to vulnerable citizens in West Hollywood last month, as they volunteered with Project Angel Food. One recipient, Dan Tyrell, was shocked when he answered a call from the couple.

"They were both nice and very down-to earth people," Dan told WEHOville. "They had masks on, and they were dressed down with jeans, but very nice jeans."

"I thought that tall red-headed guy looked pretty familiar, and that girl was very pretty. Then I saw the large black SUVs with the security guards behind them."

 "If they had given me the heads up, I would have worn my tiara!" Dan joked.

princess-sofia
Photo: © Rex
Princess Sofia of Sweden

Prince Carl Philip's wife completed a three-day intensive training programme at Sophiahemmet University College, where she is an honorary chair member and has been assisting hospital staff with non-medical related tasks during the coronavirus crisis. The university has been training up to 80 people a week, mostly those who have been furloughed from their jobs temporarily, including airline crew and hotel and restaurant staff

crown-princess-victoria-volunteering
Photo: © Custom
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden

The heir to the Swedish throne helped to make food boxes to be delivered to homeless and vulnerable people in Stockholm.

carole-middleton-volunteer
Photo: © Instagram
Carole Middleton

Technically not a royal, but the Duchess of Cambridge's mother did her bit by delivering goody bags from her company Party Pieces to her local hospital's children's ward. Sharing an image on her company's Instagram page of her unloading her car, Carole said: "Happy to help @nhsheroes with some toys for the children's ward."

