Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are doing their bit to help brave NHS workers. New photos show the royal couple helping to deliver healthy lunches to Imperial College, London this week. One image sees Jack and Eugenie, both wearing protective masks, stood by their car with a member of staff, with Jack holding a box of meals. Both are dressed down for their low-key visit, with Jack almost unrecognisable with a beanie on his head, and Eugenie opting for a checked shirt, jeans and navy coat. Further images show the contents of the cardboard boxes, which are laden with delicious lunches from Angie's Little Food Shop.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank deliver meals to NHS workers

It's a special time of the year for Eugenie and Jack. Last week, the couple celebrated their 10th anniversary together, with the Princess sharing some sweet images taken in the grounds of Royal Lodge, where they are staying with Eugenie's mother and father, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew. Captioning her photos, she wrote: "Jack and I are celebrating our 10th anniversary today... and we are lucky enough to be together at this time. If anyone has an anniversary this week, if you are together or not because of this challenging time, if you are a frontline worker wishing to tell your person you love them, then please do send me a photo and message via DM of how you are celebrating and I will share your messages on my story over the next few days."

MORE: Extraordinary new photos show Sarah Ferguson mopping the floor!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Eugenie reads 'Guess How Much I Love You' by Sam Mcbratney

Royal fans were so pleased to see the happy couple feature on Eugenie's feed, with many commenting on how happy they both looked in the images. One said: "Happy 10th anniversary to you. Wonderful, it is a beautiful initiative." Another simply said: "Love the pic!" While a third added: "Aw, that's a lovely photo."

MORE: The sweet bedtime stories royal parents read their children

The York family have been very active in trying to keep people's spirits up amid the coronavirus pandemic. Led by mother Sarah, they have organised and distributed food parcels and other essentials to NHS workers across the country. Deliveries of fresh fruit and vegetables, soups, toothbrushes and skincare products have reached frontline nurses and carers in Scotland and Wales as well as in London.