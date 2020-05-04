Sarah Ferguson had a special birthday message for Jack Brooksbank on Sunday. The Duchess of York took to Instagram to share a sweet snapshot of Jack with her daughter, Princess Eugenie, at the couple's wedding reception. She captioned the image: "Happy Birthday my 'James Bond' son-in-law... you are such a huge heart of goodness." Jack celebrated his 34th birthday on Sunday; both he and Eugenie are currently self-isolating at Royal Lodge with Sarah and Prince Andrew, and the York family no doubt pulled out all the stops to ensure he had a special day, despite the lockdown.

Sarah Ferguson celebrated Jack's birthday with a photo from his wedding to Princess Eugenie

Of course, Jack's wife also took to Instagram to mark the occasion. Eugenie, 30, chose to share a previously unseen photo from their wedding day, showing the couple posing together inside Windsor Castle's St George's Hall, where their afternoon wedding reception was held. Eugenie and wine merchant Jack started dating in 2011, with their engagement announced by Buckingham Palace in January 2018. Their wedding took place on 12 October 2018 at St George's Chapel, Windsor with an evening reception held at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

MORE: Sarah Ferguson reveals her very unique lockdown wish in new must-see video

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Eugenie and Jack share first kiss on chapel steps

Just last week, Eugenie and Jack headed out to help deliver healthy lunches to Imperial College, London last week. One image shows the couple, both wearing protective masks, stood by their car with a member of staff, with Jack holding a box of meals. Both are dressed down for their low-key visit, with Jack almost unrecognisable with a beanie on his head, and Eugenie opting for a checked shirt, jeans and navy coat.

MORE: Princess Eugenie reveals personalised swing in childhood garden

The family have been very active in trying to keep people's spirits up amid the coronavirus pandemic. Led by Sarah, they have organised and distributed food parcels and other essentials to NHS workers across the country. Deliveries of fresh fruit and vegetables, soup, toothbrushes and skincare products have reached frontline nurses and carers in Scotland and Wales as well as in London.