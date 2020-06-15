8 pictures which prove the Queen and Meghan Markle have a close bond

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have settled into their new life in Los Angeles with their son Archie, but the couple have remained in close contact with the Queen. Here at HELLO!, we've decided to take a look back into Meghan's close bond with her grandmother-in-law. There's no denying that the pair have formed a great friendship over the past couple of years, with Meghan embarking on her first-ever solo visit with the Queen just weeks after her royal wedding in May 2018.
Here the pair are pictured with the rest of the royal family on Christmas Day in 2017. This marked the first time an unmarried partner of a royal family member was invited to celebrate Christmas in Sandringham. Just a month prior to this outing, Meghan reflected on her friendship with Her Majesty in her engagement interview with the BBC. "It's incredible to be able to meet her through his lens, not just with his honour and respect for her as the Monarch, but the love that he has for her as his grandmother," the former Suits actress said in November 2017.