8 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

8 pictures which prove the Queen and Meghan Markle have a close bond

Prince Harry and Meghan are very close the Queen

Pandemic parenting: the golden rules Prince William and Kate swear by in lockdown
Sharnaz Shahid
the-queen-meghan-markle-first-christmas
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have settled into their new life in Los Angeles with their son Archie, but the couple have remained in close contact with the Queen. Here at HELLO!, we've decided to take a look back into Meghan's close bond with her grandmother-in-law. There's no denying that the pair have formed a great friendship over the past couple of years, with Meghan embarking on her first-ever solo visit with the Queen just weeks after her royal wedding in May 2018.

Here the pair are pictured with the rest of the royal family on Christmas Day in 2017. This marked the first time an unmarried partner of a royal family member was invited to celebrate Christmas in Sandringham. Just a month prior to this outing, Meghan reflected on her friendship with Her Majesty in her engagement interview with the BBC. "It's incredible to be able to meet her through his lens, not just with his honour and respect for her as the Monarch, but the love that he has for her as his grandmother," the former Suits actress said in November 2017.

queen-waving-meghan-harry-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
Opening up about their first encounter, Meghan confessed that the meeting was "surreal". She explained: "All of those layers have been so important for me so that when I met her I had such a deep understanding and of course incredible respect for being able to have that time with her. And she's an incredible woman." Here seen together on Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding day.

meghan-markle-solo-engagement-the-queen
Photo: © Getty Images
After attending their royal wedding in May 2018, the Queen took Meghan to Cheshire for their first joint outing on their own together – and it was certainly one to remember!

meghan-smiling-queen
Photo: © Getty Images
The Monarch and the former actress were pictured laughing and enjoying themselves at every turn.

Loading the player...
WATCH: The Queen and Meghan arrive in Cheshire

After travelling by train overnight together from London, the royal pair opened the new Mersey Gateway Bridge, and visited The Story House and Town Hall.

queen-meghan-balcony
Photo: © Getty Images
Meghan then made her second appearance on the balcony at Buckingham Palace in July 2018. Here, the mum-of-one was positioned directly next to the Queen.

the-queen-with-meghan-harry-will-kate
Photo: © Getty Images
The pair seen jovially sharing a conversation on the iconic balcony alongside Prince Harry, Prince William and his wife Kate.

queen-speaking-harry-meghan
Photo: © Getty Images
At the start of the year, the Sussexes announced their decision to step back from royal life in January, and while they had hoped to still carry out some engagements for the Queen, they have completely given up their roles as senior royals on a 12-month review basis. Her Majesty's affection for her grandson and his wife was clear in the statement she released at the time, writing: "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family ... I support their wish for a more independent life." The trio pictured at Princess Eugenie's wedding in October 2018.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

