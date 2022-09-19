10 photos showing the Countess of Wessex's unbreakable bond with her late mother-in-law the Queen Prince Edward and Sophie married in 1999

Over the past week, we have seen the Countess of Wessex stricken with grief as she mourns the loss of the Queen. There's no denying the 57-year-old formed a very close bond with her mother-in-law. She was welcomed into the royal family after tying the knot to Prince Edward back in 1999, and the couple have since welcomed two children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

Since then, royal watchers have noticed how the monarch has formed a special attachment to Sophie – this was proved when the former PR revealed the affectionate nickname she calls her husband's mother during a reception at Buckingham Palace back in October 2019. In her touching speech, Sophie addressed the Queen as "Mama".

The royal, who is often described as "the Queen's favourite," has gone from being a supporting player in the royal family to becoming a more prominent fixture. She has been praised for her commitment to public service, her support to the Queen and to her husband Prince Edward.

Here, the pair are pictured at Sunday service at Sandringham back in 2006. Take a look at the rest of our favourite pictures of the two together...

Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church

The Queen was seen engaging in a jovial conversation with her daughter-in-law after they attended the annual Christmas Day service in 2008.

The Armed Forces Parade and Muster

The pair appeared to be in great spirits as they stopped for a chat during the Armed Forces Parade and Muster in May 2012. Over 2,500 troops took part in the Diamond Jubilee Muster in Home Park.

Reception to celebrate the patronages of the Earl and Countess of Wessex

In 2015, the Queen hosted a reception to celebrate the patronages and affiliations of the Earl and Countess of Wessex at Buckingham Palace – a pretty special honour for the pair!

Royal Ascot 2019

Photographers captured this sweet moment between the Queen, Sophie and the monarch's granddaughter, Zara Tindall, as they attended Royal Ascot in 2019. We'd love to know what they were giggling about!

Christmas 2019

The Countess accompanied the Queen to church in Sandringham during the festive period in December 2019. Her Majesty usually invites her family to spend Christmas with her at her Norfolk abode.

Royal Windsor Horse Show

A few days later, Sophie joined Her Majesty at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. Upon seeing each other, the pair embraced one another with a sweet kiss on the cheek. The two women share a passion for military history and a love of horses. They are often spotted riding together at weekends in the magnificent grounds of Windsor Park.

Centenary meeting of the National Federation of Women's Institute

The Countess of Wessex was seen laughing as she watched the Queen cut a Women's Institute Celebrating 100 Years cake at the Centenary Annual Meeting of The National Federation of Women's Institute at the Royal Albert Hall in June 2015.

Royal Ascot

The duo were again seen sharing a lovely exchange as they mingled with guests at Royal Ascot in 2016.

Ceremony Of The Keys

Their final engagement together, the Countess of Wessex, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Queen Elizabeth at The Ceremony of the Keys on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse on 27 June.

