﻿
20 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel's royal romance in photos as they celebrate 10th wedding anniversary

The Swedish royal couple married on 19 June 2010

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel's royal romance in photos as they celebrate 10th wedding anniversary
You're reading

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel's royal romance in photos as they celebrate 10th wedding anniversary

1/20
Next

Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins embarrass Dr Hilary on his birthday
hellomagazine.com
1-Crown-Princess-Victoria-Prince-Daniel-anniversary-portrait
Photo: © Custom
1/20

It all started in a gym and the rest, as they say, was history for Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Prince Daniel. The pair met after a training session at the then Daniel Westling's fitness center in the mid-2000s. After a long romance, the pair announced their highly anticipated engagement in February 2009. A year later, on June 19, 2010, Daniel and Victoria said "I do" in Stockholm, Sweden in front of family, friends and millions of royal spectators. The now parents to Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar continue to be #relationshipgoals. Here is a look at Victoria and Daniel's sweetest moments as they celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary.

The Swedish royal couple marked their anniversary by releasing a series of portraits captured by photographer Elisabeth Toll at the picturesque Gustav III's pavilion, close to Victoria and Daniel's home at Haga Palace. Keep reading to see more…

Crown-Princess-Victoria-Prince-Daniel-birthday
Photo: © Getty Images
2/20

The couple appeared happy and relaxed as they celebrated Princess Victoria's birthday at Solliden Palace in 2018.

Crown-Princess-Victoria-Prince-Daniel-children-Stockholm
Photo: © Getty Images
3/20

Victoria and Daniel made a family outing with their two children to celebrate the Crown Princess' Name Day celebrations at Stockholm Palace in March 2019.

GALLERY: Prince Oscar and Princess Estelle's cutest photos together

4/20

In one of their cutest moments to date, Victoria and Daniel showed off their family, complete with their children, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar, during the christening of Prince Alexander of Sweden in September 2016. Photo: Luca Teuchmann/WireImage

5/20

Victoria and Daniel were proud parents as they accompanied Princess Estelle to her first day of preschool in Aug 2014. Photo: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images

6/20

Proud parents, Daniel and Victoria posed with their daughter Princess Estelle during Victoria's 38th birthday celebration in July 2015. Photo: Luca Teuchmann/Getty Images

7/20

Victoria and Daniel celebrated a royal milestone with Princess Estelle on the little royal's first official engagement at the opening of Fairytale Path at Lake Takern in Mjolby, Sweden in May 2014. Photo: Ragnar Singsaas/Getty Images

8/20

Even though it was his wife's special day, Daniel was all smiles as he posed with Victoria during her 37th birthday celebrations at Solliden in July 2014. Photo by Luca Teuchmann/WireImage

9/20

Victoria and Daniel were arm-in-arm during their visit to Lacko Castle in May 2013. Photo: Ragnar Singsaas/WireImage

10/20

Victoria and Daniel couldn't stop LOL'ing during their 2011 tour of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Florian G Seefried/Getty Images

11/20

Must be the music! Daniel and Victoria held hands as they sat next to her father King Carl XVI Gustaf during the Crown Princess's 32nd birthday concert at Borgholm's Idrottsplat in 2009. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

12/20

Daniel helped Victoria ring in her 32nd birthday with a crowd of well-wishers at Solliden. Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

13/20

Victoria and Daniel snuggled close during the Ladie's Relay 4x5km Classic/Free The FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Oslo in March 2011. Photo: Ragnar Singsaas/WireImage

14/20

In true gentleman form, Daniel helped Victoria with the train on her dress as they arrived at the Eric Ericcson Hall in June 2010. Photo: Attila Kisbenedek/AFP/Getty Images

15/20

Victoria and Daniel shared a sweet moment as a newly married couple during their pre-wedding reception in 2010. Photo: Getty Images

16/20

Let them eat cake! Victoria and Daniel shared a piece of cake to commemorate their big day during their wedding banquet on June 19, 2010 at the Royal Palace in Stockholm, Sweden. Photo by Jonas Ekstromer - Pool/Getty Images

17/20

Victoria and Daniel danced during their wedding day in front of a crowd of family and friends. Photo by Jonas Ekstromer - Pool/Getty Images

MORE: Prince Carl-Philip and Princess Sofia release never-before-seen wedding photos on 5th anniversary

18/20

Just married! Crown Princess Victoria and her now husband shared their first kiss as husband and wife during their wedding ceremony on June 19, 2010 in Stockholm, Sweden. Photo: Eero Hannukainen/All Over Press Sweden/Getty Images

GALLERY: 21 of the most iconic - and expensive - royal wedding dresses in history

19/20

It's official! Victoria and Daniel gazed into each other's eyes as they announced their engagement during a press conference at the royal palace on February 24, 2009. Photo by Pool Photographer/WireImage

20/20

Years before they said "I do" Victoria and her (then boyfriend) Daniel spent some relaxed quality time together at a basketball game in Stockholm, Sweden in 2003. Photo: Jonas Ekstromer/AFP/Getty Images

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...