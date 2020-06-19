Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel's royal romance in photos as they celebrate 10th wedding anniversary

You might like...
-
Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel's royal romance in photos
Prince Daniel and Crown Victoria´s most adorable moments
-
Princess Estelle of Sweden's cutest photos
Princess Estelle of Sweden has all the personality and all of the cute! Here is a look at Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel's little girl and...
-
Inside 12 of the most beautiful royal living rooms: from the Queen to Prince William and Kate
-
Happy anniversary to Prince Carl Phillip and Princess Sofia of Sweden! Their love story in photos
-
Royal ladies wearing frothy fairytale gowns - all the pictures