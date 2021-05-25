Crown Princess Victoria's home is magical in new family photos The Swedish royals live in Haga Palace

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden shared a series of family photos taken inside the grounds of their royal home, Haga Palace in Stockholm.

In the first snap, taken by Linda Broström/Kungl. Hovstaterna, the Swedish royal cuddled up to her husband Prince Daniel and their two children Princess Estelle, nine, and Prince Oscar, five, giving fans a new look inside their magical garden.

Victoria, Daniel and their children were sitting amid a field of white flowers with large trees and bushes visible in the background. The second photo saw their two children lying on the ground dressed in matching denim outfits.

The family snaps were shared to mark Pentecost Sunday, and the translated caption read: "A long-awaited spring has blossomed in full glory and Pentecost, the time of rapture, is here. With these pictures from a green Haga, the Crown Princess couple wants to wish everyone a happy Pentecost."

The royal couple shared another peek inside their stunning home in April when they joined Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway for a Zoom call from their respective properties.

Crown Princess Victoria and her family inside Haga Palace grounds. Credit: Linda Broström/Kungl. Hovstaterna

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel sat on a large white sofa topped with metallic scatter cushions in what appeared to be a lounge and office space. A dark wooden table held their laptop, which was positioned at the perfect height with the help of a stack of books.

A desk, chair and lamp sat in the back left corner of the room. Behind them, the wall was covered with white shelves displaying books and pictures, including one of their daughter.

The Swedish royal family's home, Haga Palace

Built by architect Carl Christoffer Gjörwell in 1802, Haga Palace was modelled after ballet-master Gallodiers Italian villa in Drottningholm. It was originally a royal residence, but it became a guesthouse for official foreign visitors from 1966 when King Gustaf VI Adolf granted use of the palace to the Swedish government.

In 2009, the government transferred the rights back to the royal court to be used by Crown Princess Victoria and her husband after their wedding in 2010.

