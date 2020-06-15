Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden is exquisite in three ballgowns for tenth wedding anniversary The heir to the Swedish throne married Daniel Westling in 2010

The Swedish royal court has released a series of stunning new portraits of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel ahead of the couple's tenth wedding anniversary on 19 June. Photographer Elisabeth Toll has captured shots of the couple at the picturesque Gustav III's pavilion, close to Victoria and Daniel's home at Haga Palace.

The couple in the stunning grounds of the pavilion

In one photo taken in the pavilion's sprawling grounds, Crown Princess Victoria wears a dark blue tulle dress, accessorising with the diamond Baden fringe tiara. Her husband Prince Daniel dons a tuxedo and both display their royal orders.

Victoria, who is King Carl XVI Gustaf's heir to the Swedish throne, had a change of outfit and tiara for the portraits taken inside the opulent pavilion with its marble and gold interiors. The princess rewore her dusky pink one-shouldered embellished Elie Saab gown from the concert the night before her wedding in 2010. Wearing her brunette locks in loose waves, Victoria added the finishing touches with the diamond Connaught tiara and the jaw-dropping Vasa earrings.

Victoria rewore her Elie Saab gown from her pre-wedding concert

There was then another outfit change for Victoria as Elisabeth captured the couple in a more relaxed setting. The crown princess swapped her ball gown for an elegant cream cowl-neck shift dress, accessoring with pearl earrings and a matching brooch. Her hair was once again swept back into her signature sleek bun.

A third look on Crown Princess Victoria

Crown Princess Victoria and Daniel Westling married at Stockholm Cathedral on 19 June 2010, where the bride wore an off-the-shoulder gown by Swedish designer Pär Engsheden. She also borrowed her mother Queen Silvia's wedding jewels – the Cameo tiara. A number of royals from around the world attended the nuptials, including Britain's the Earl and Countess of Wessex, who share the same wedding anniversary.

Victoria and Daniel welcomed their first child Princess Estelle in 2012, followed by son Prince Oscar in 2016.

