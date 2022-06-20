Crown Princess Victoria's engagement ring from personal trainer Daniel bucks family tradition The Swedish royal got engaged in February 2009

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, 44, and her husband Daniel Westling, now Duke of Västergötland, have just celebrated their twelfth wedding anniversary after tying the knot in 2010, 16 months after the personal trainer popped the question.

Daniel, 48, got down on one knee in the grounds of Drottningholm Palace on 24 February 2009 and presented the royal with a sparkling solitaire diamond on a white gold band, which was very different from many of her relatives. Her jewellery was reportedly a break from tradition, as previous generations of Swedish royals had sported simple gold bands to mark their engagements.

For example, Crown Princess Victoria's aunt Princess Birgitta got engaged to Prince Johann Georg of Hohenzollern in 1960 with a gold band, while her brother and Victoria's father King Carl XVI Gustaf followed suit in 1976.

However, when Victoria's siblings got engaged shortly after her, they similarly opted for modern rings.

Crown Princess Victoria's diamond ring was different from the gold bands that were traditionally exchanged

Prince Carl Philip's fiancee Princess Sofia had a gorgeous round diamond on a split-shank band and Princess Madeleine was given a dazzling Asscher-cut diamond engagement ring from Christopher O'Neill.

Now, Victoria's ring could be considered a more classic style compared to other European royals, such as Princess Eugenie's padparadscha sapphire and the Duchess of Cambridge's sapphire and diamond rock.

The Swedish royal added a diamond wedding band when the pair got married in 2010

Victoria and Daniel met after a training session at Daniel's fitness centre in the mid-2000s, and despite the fact that they had been dating for seven years before he popped the question, Daniel previously admitted he was nervous about her answer. "I was hoping for a 'yes' but I wasn't entirely sure," he said.

A year after they announced their engagement, Daniel and Victoria said 'I do' in Stockholm, Sweden on 19 June 2010, which marked her parents Queen Silvia and King Carl XVI Gustaf's 34th wedding anniversary.

At the time, the royal added another diamond-studded band to her left hand which matches her engagement ring perfectly.

Crown Princess Victoria and her husband now live in Haga Palace in Stockholm with their two children Princess Estelle, ten, and Prince Oscar, six.

