Princess Sofia's baby son Prince Julian to be christened this summer The tot was born in March

The Swedish royal court has confirmed the date for Prince Julian's baptism this summer.

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip's youngest son will be baptised at Drottningholm Palace's church on Saturday 14 August.

Prince Julian Herbert Folke, Duke of Halland, was born on 26 March 2021 at Danderyd Hospital, and the royal couple have shared some adorable photos of their son since his birth.

An Instagram post shared by Sofia and Carl Philip just a few days after his arrival, showed the tot cuddled up to his big brothers, Prince Alexander, five, and Prince Gabriel, three.

Princess Sofia captioned the photos: "Life gave me not only one but four beautiful princes. A sincere thank you from us for all the warm congratulations in connection with Julian's birth."

Princess Sofia has shared family photos on Instagram

In 2019, King Carl XVI Gustaf made changes to the royal house, meaning that Carl Philip and Sofia's children, as well as Princess Madeleine and Chris O'Neill's children, would lose their HRH style and in the future when they are older, would not be expected to perform duties incumbent on the head of state.

Unlike his older royal cousins, Prince Julian is the king's first grandchild to be born without the style of Royal Highness.

He is currently seventh in line to the Swedish throne behind his older brothers Alexander and Gabriel.

Carl Philip is the only son of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia and is currently fourth-in-line to the Swedish throne after his older sister, Crown Princess Victoria and her children, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar.

