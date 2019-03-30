12 ways Kate Middleton has paid tribute to Princess Diana

Kate takes style inspiration for her children from Diana
When Prince George attended his sister's christening in July 2015, the youngster was dressed head-to-toe in an outfit similar to what his dad William once wore as a child.
Clad in an embroidered white shirt and red shorts, George was the spitting image of his father when William went to the hospital to meet his brother Harry for the first time in 1984.
Rachel Riley designed George's outfit, and admitted that she spotted similarities between the way Kate and Diana dressed their children.
"Diana dressed Prince William in a very traditional way, even more traditional than Kate does with Prince George," the designer told Mail Online.
"George always looks gorgeous, too. His clothing is very classic but suitable for today, that's the look they are trying to achieve. It's a more modern version of William's look when he was a little boy."