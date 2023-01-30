The British royal family has curated an extraordinary collection of jewellery – priceless and historic heirlooms to be passed down through the generations.

As the only daughter of Prince William and Princess Kate, Princess Charlotte will one day have access to some exquisite pieces, formerly owned by her great grandmother, the Queen.

WATCH: Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte reveal their special bond

Loading the player...

But she is also in line to inherit a truly remarkable piece that will no doubt mean a great deal to her father, William.

Charlotte is set to receive the iconic Spencer tiara, which previously belonged to her late grandmother, Princess Diana.

Princess Diana pictured wearing the Spencer tiara

Diana famously chose to wear the headpiece on her wedding day to Prince Charles in July 1981.

TRENDING: Charles Spencer shares heartfelt tribute - as Prince Harry confirms first public appearance

DON'T MISS: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's future plans revealed ahead of King Charles's coronation

The glittering tiara is designed in a garland style and features a central heart flanked by continuous running scrolls, interspersed with star and trumpet-shaped flowers. It is set throughout with circular and rose-cut, cushion, and pear-shaped diamonds, mounted in gold.

Diana and Charles on their wedding day in July 1981

The tiara was inherited by Diana's father John Spencer, 8th Earl Spencer in the mid seventies and, as such, remains in the Spencer family.

READ: Princess Kate and Prince William send very special letter on behalf of Princess Charlotte

DISCOVER: Princess Charlotte's special connection to Princess Diana's family

It went on display in London in 2022, at which time Charlotte's inheritance was also confirmed.

Princess Charlotte is set to inherit the heirloom

A description placed alongside the tiara read, in part: "In the mid-1970s, John Spencer, the 8th Earl Spencer, inherited the tiara. It was subsequently worn by all three of his daughters at their wedding: Lady Jane in 1978; Lady Sarah in 1980; and finally, Lady Diana the following year, in 1981.

PHOTOS: When royals are spotted off-duty from Princess Kate to Meghan Markle

READ: Where is Meghan Markle? Royal keeps low-profile following Spare release

“The tiara was most recently worn by Celia McCorquodale - niece of the 10th Earl Spencer Charles - at her wedding in the Spring of 2018. The Spencer Tiara is now set to be inherited by Princess Charlotte."

Charlotte and George are expected to attend the coronation ceremony

It comes as Charlotte prepares to step into the spotlight alongside her two brothers at the coronation of their grandfather King Charles.

The Princess and her older sibling, Prince George, are likely to attend the ceremony itself when it takes place on 6 May at Westminster Abbey.

Prince Louis may well make an appearance during the coronation celebrations

It remains to be seen whether Prince Louis, four, is considered a little too young for the formal event – although given its importance, William and Kate might make an exception.

Little Louis is highly likely to attend the big concert with his family on Saturday, however. He famously attended the Platinum Party at the Palace – clearly in his absolute element – and was at one point seen watching the performers while sitting on his grandfather's knee.

LISTEN: KING CHARLES: THE MAN BEHIND THE CROWN

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.