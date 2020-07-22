﻿
Prince Philip steps out of retirement for rare engagement with Duchess of Cornwall - best photos

Camilla will take over as Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles

Doting grandfather Prince Charles shares birthday message for Prince George
Danielle Stacey
philip-smile
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duke of Edinburgh made his first public appearance in over a year as he handed over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles to the Duchess of Cornwall. Prince Philip, 99, took part in a ceremony at Windsor Castle, while Camilla, 73, was atHighgrove House in Gloucestershire.

During the Windsor ceremony, Philip was thanked for his 67 years of support for The Rifles, and their forming and antecedent regiments, by Assistant Colonel Commandant, Major General Tom Copinger-Symes.

philip-suit
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duke was in good spirits as he arrived at the ceremony at Windsor Castle. He looked smart in a navy suit and striped tie. 

WATCH: Prince Philip over the years

duke-regiment
And immediately afterwards at Highgrove, Camilla was welcomed as the new Colonel-in-Chief by The Rifles' Colonel Commandant, General Sir Patrick Sanders.

The Duke of Edinburgh has been Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles since its formation in 2007, but his connection stretches back further, as he has served as Colonel-in-Chief of successive Regiments which now make up The Rifles since 1953. The Duchess of Cornwall was appointed Royal Colonel of 4th Battalion The Rifles in 2007. 

queen-philip-lady-gabriella
The Duke retired from royal duties in August 2017, aged 96, having completed 22,219 solo engagements since 1952. He has only been seen in public a handful of times, including at the weddings of his grandchildren, Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie in 2018.

His last public appearance was at Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston's wedding in Windsor in May 2019 (above). 

philip-beatrice-wedding
Photo: © Custom
Prince Philip was most recently pictured with the Queen at Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's private nuptials last Friday. The proud grandparents looked on as their granddaughter emerged beaming from the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor, following the small service.

On 10 June, Buckingham Palace also released a photo of the Duke with Her Majesty at Windsor Castle to mark his 99th birthday.

