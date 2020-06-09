The Queen and Prince Philip pictured together in Windsor to celebrate the Duke's 99th birthday The couple have been residing at Windsor Castle together

Buckingham Palace released a sweet portrait of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh on Tuesday, ahead of Prince Philip's 99th birthday on Wednesday 10 June. The new image was taken earlier this month in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle, where the couple have been isolating together since March. The Berkshire palace's famous round tower can be seen in the background as the monarch and her husband smile for the camera. The Queen looks elegant in a bright floral Angela Kelly, accessorising with the Cullinan V diamond brooch, while the Duke is dressed smartly in a blazer, shirt and tie, and grey trousers.

READ: True Royalty: The royal TV streaming service you'll be obsessed with - get a free trial

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen and Prince Philip's love story

The Queen and Prince Philip will quietly mark his milestone birthday at Windsor Castle. There will be no big gathering of family and friends, but the husband and wife of more than 72 years will delight in speaking to their loved ones via the video calls that they, like so many of us, now rely on.

Later this week Her Majesty will also mark her official birthday by attending a small military ceremony at Windsor – her first appearance in public since 9 March, when she attended the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey. Members of the Welsh Guards are due to perform a royal salute in the castle's quadrangle on Saturday 13 June, when the traditional public celebration, Trooping the Colour, had been due to take place before it was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Prince Philip officially retired in August 2017 at the age of 96, having completed 22,219 solo engagements since 1952. He was last pictured at a public event in May 2019, when he attended Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston's wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

The Duke spent four nights at King Edward VII Hospital in London before Christmas 2019 for observation and treatment in relation to a "pre-existing condition."

MORE: Prince Philip is the third longest-living British royal - but who holds the record?

Elizabeth and Philip on their wedding day in 1947

In April, Prince Philip issued a rare statement to thank those working in the medical and scientific professions during the coronavirus crisis. He said: "As we approach World Immunisation Week, I wanted to recognise the vital and urgent work being done by so many to tackle the pandemic; by those in the medical and scientific professions, at universities and research institutions, all united in working to protect us from Covid-19.

"On behalf of those of us who remain safe and at home, I also wanted to thank all key workers who ensure the infrastructure of our life continues; the staff and volunteers working in food production and distribution, those keeping postal and delivery services going, and those ensuring the rubbish continues to be collected."

Princess Elizabeth married naval officer Prince Philip on 20 November 1947 at Westminster Abbey. The couple welcomed their first child, Prince Charles, in 1948, followed by Princess Anne in 1950, Prince Andrew in 1960 and Prince Edward in 1964. Elizabeth ascended the throne after the death of her father in 1952 and Philip has been by his wife's side for her coronation, royal tours and engagements. The pair celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in 2017.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.