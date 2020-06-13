The Queen celebrated her official birthday on Saturday with a pared-down version of Trooping the Colour which took place at Windsor Castle. Due to COVID-19, members of the royal family were unable to attend and had to watch the celebration on TV alongside the rest of the nation. Another notable figure who was missing on the day is Her Majesty's husband Prince Philip. Even though the 99-year-old is currently residing at Windsor Castle with his wife, Philip didn't attend the ceremony because he retired from royal duties back in 2017.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen dances along to the music at Trooping the Colour

MORE: The Queen stuns in jade Stewart Parvin design at Trooping the Colour

At the time, Buckingham Palace released a statement, which read: "His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh has decided that he will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year. In taking this decision, The Duke has the full support of the Queen… The Duke of Edinburgh is Patron, President or a member of over 780 organizations, with which he will continue to be associated, although he will no longer play an active role by attending engagements." Of course, this wasn't the first time Philip missed Her Majesty's official celebration. Following his retirement from royal duties, he attended his final Trooping the Colour in 2017.

Prince Philip last attended Trooping the Colour in 2017

MORE: The Queen's daily diet revealed: what the monarch eats for breakfast, lunch, tea and dinner

While the event still went ahead this year, it was in a different format. Her Majesty viewed a military ceremony in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle. The ceremony was executed by soldiers from the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards, who are currently on guard at Windsor Castle, and featured music performed by a Band of the Household Division. Upon her arrival in the Quadrangle, the Queen was greeted by a Royal Salute. A series of military drills were then carried out as the band played, and the ceremony concluded with a second salute before the Queen made her departure.

Usually, the royals travel in procession via horse-drawn carriage from Buckingham Palace, along The Mall to Horse Guards Parade, Whitehall and back again. Extended members of the family will then stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to greet crowds and watch the spectacular RAF flypast.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.