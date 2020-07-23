Her wedding venue wasn't the only last-minute change for Beatrice. Originally, she wasn't meant to borrow a dress from the Queen, but after a change of heart about her bridal gown, Beatrice "made a request [to loan one from the Queen], and that was kindly granted – and it looked amazing," a friend of the bride and groom told PEOPLE. The pal added: "It was touching for both of them."
Beatrice wore one of Her Majesty's vintage Norman Hartnell dresses from the 1960s on her big day, which was remodelled and fitted by the Queen's dresser Angela Kelly and dressmaker Stewart Parvin. The gown is made from Peau De Soie taffeta in shades of ivory, trimmed with ivory Duchess satin, with organza sleeves. It is encrusted with diamanté details and a geometric checkered bodice.
