Royal watchers were delightfully surprised by Princess Beatrice's surprise wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on 17 July. The couple were forced to cancel their original May nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic. Beatrice and Edoardo had been due to marry on 29 May at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in London, with a reception to take place at Buckingham Palace after the ceremony.

When lockdown restrictions began to lift in the UK, the Princess made a last-minute decision to organise a wedding at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor, close to where she had grown up. The private ceremony was attended by the couple's closest family members, including the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, who had been staying at Windsor Castle throughout lockdown.

HELLO! takes a look back at some last-minute changes at royal weddings through the years…

beatrice-wedding-dress
Photo: © Custom
Her wedding venue wasn't the only last-minute change for Beatrice. Originally, she wasn't meant to borrow a dress from the Queen, but after a change of heart about her bridal gown, Beatrice "made a request [to loan one from the Queen], and that was kindly granted – and it looked amazing," a friend of the bride and groom told PEOPLE. The pal added: "It was touching for both of them."

Beatrice wore one of Her Majesty's vintage Norman Hartnell dresses from the 1960s on her big day, which was remodelled and fitted by the Queen's dresser Angela Kelly and dressmaker Stewart Parvin. The gown is made from Peau De Soie taffeta in shades of ivory, trimmed with ivory Duchess satin, with organza sleeves. It is encrusted with diamanté details and a geometric checkered bodice.

charles-meghan-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
When Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle was unable to attend her and Prince Harry's royal wedding in May 2018, Prince Charles stepped in to walk the bride down the aisle. Meghan was escorted to St George's Chapel in Windsor by her mother Doria Ragland in the car and she walked down the first half of the aisle on her own. Charles then accompanied his daughter-in-law to the altar for the second half.

Harry later spoke about the moment in the BBC One documentary Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, saying: "I asked him to and I think he knew it was coming and he immediately said, 'Yes, of course, I’ll do whatever Meghan needs and I’m here to support you'. For him that's a fantastic opportunity to step up and be that support, and you know he's our father so of course he's gonna be there for us."

eugenie-wedding-carriage
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank spent months planning their royal wedding in October 2018, but they had to leave one decision until the morning of their big day, and for good reason too. Due to the unreliable British weather in October, Eugenie and Jack only settled on what carriage they would ride on Friday morning, just hours before saying their vows.

The bride and groom looked like a real-life fairytale couple as they rode in the Scottish State Coach. They chose the coach, which is covered but has large glass windows, in case it rained. While the newlyweds were spared of any showers, it was a very windy day in Windsor.

philip-royal-weddings
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duke of Edinburgh's attendance at his grandchildren Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie's weddings, in May and October 2018 respectively, wasn't confirmed until last-minute. Prince Philip had undergone hip surgery the month before Harry and Meghan's nuptials and Buckingham Palace only confirmed that the Duke would be present the day before.

Similarly, the Duke's name was not listed alongside the Queen's on the Order of Service at Eugenie's wedding, but he delighted royal fans with his attendance on the day.

oprah-winfrey-royal-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
Oprah Winfrey narrowly avoided a wedding guest faux-pas as she made a last-minute change to her outfit for Harry and Meghan's nuptials because she feared her original ensemble looked too white. Instead she opted for a gorgeous pale pink number by Stella McCartney and shared a video about her outfit change on Instagram.

She said: "Thank you @stellamccartney! Realised Friday morning the beige dress I was planning to wear to Royal ceremony would photograph too 'white' for a wedding. Her team did this overnight. Hat is vintage @philiptracy been in my closet since 2005 with new feathers. OMG was this an extraordinary day!" 

charles-camilla-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Charles and Camilla's wedding in 2005 was postponed by a day so that the Prince of Wales could attend Pope John Paul II's funeral in Vatican City. The royal couple's dedication and civil service took place in Windsor on 9 April instead.

princess-madeleine-pregnant
Photo: © Getty Images
In the lead-up to her brother Prince Carl Philip's 2015 wedding to Sofia Hellqvist, it was thought that Princess Madeleine could miss the nuptials as she was heavily pregnant with her second child. The Swedish royal's attendance at the ceremony was seemingly last-minute and she gave birth to son Prince Nicolas two days later.

Madeleine revealed during an interview with Swedish magazine Mama that she was having contractions all day at the royal wedding.

