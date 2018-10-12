The last-minute decision Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank had to make on morning of wedding It was all down to the weather!

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank spent months planning their spectacular royal wedding, but they had to leave one decision until the morning of their big day, and for good reason too. Due to the unreliable British weather in October, Eugenie and Jack only settled on what carriage they would ride on Friday morning, just hours before saying their vows.

The bride and groom looked like a real-life fairytale couple as they rode in the Scottish State Coach. They chose the coach, which is covered but has large glass windows, in case it rained. While the newlyweds were spared of any showers, it was a very windy day in Windsor.

Loading the player...

Originally known as the Cambridge Coach, the Scottish State Coach was remodelled in 1968 to 1969 on the Queen's instruction to create a coach specifically for Scotland. The emblems of the Order of the Thistle, the highest order of chivalry in Scotland, and the Scottish version of the Royal Arms were painted on the sides.

MORE: Prince William and Kate make rare display of affection at royal wedding

Eugenie and Jack's carriage was pulled by four Windsor Grey horses: Plymouth, Milford Haven, Tyrone and Storm. There were two outriders: Claudia and Sir Basil. Windsor Grey horses play an important role in the ceremonial life of the royal family, and have been drawing the carriages of successive monarchs and members of the royal family since Queen Victoria's reign.

Jack and Eugenie wave to crowds after their church ceremony

Eugenie and Jack tied the knot just after 11am on Friday, inviting no fewer than 850 guests to their wedding at St George's Chapel. The Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate, and Prince Harry and Meghan were among the royals attending, as were Eugenie's proud parents Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, and Eugenie's sister Princess Beatrice, who acted as maid of honour.

MORE: Princess Charlotte takes a tumble on steps of St George's Chapel

The couple rode in the Scottish State Coach around Windsor

The bride looked truly regal in her Peter Pilotto gown and her Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, which she borrowed from the Queen. Eugenie matched her tiara with a pair of diamond and emerald drop earrings, which were given to her as a wedding gift from her groom Jack.

Come back to hellomagazine.com at 9pm tonight to see our special highlights video featuring all the best bits from Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding, including the vows, the celebrity arrivals and the spectacular carriage procession.