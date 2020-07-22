Princess Beatrice wasn't always meant to borrow the Queen's dress on her wedding day The Queen's granddaughter married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on 17 July

Princess Beatrice looked stunning in one of the Queen's vintage dresses on her wedding day to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi last Friday, but it's been revealed that the royal hadn't always planned to borrow her grandmother's frock.

READ: The most sentimental items worn by famous brides: Princess Beatrice, Priyanka Chopra, more

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo marry in secret Windsor ceremony

After a reported last minute change of heart about her dress, Beatrice, 31, "made a request [to loan one from the Queen], and that was kindly granted – and it looked amazing," a friend of the bride and groom told PEOPLE. The pal added: "It was touching for both of them."

The bride's beautiful dress, originally designed by Norman Hartnell, is made from Peau De Soie taffeta in shades of ivory, trimmed with ivory Duchess satin, with organza sleeves. It is encrusted with diamanté details and a geometric checkered bodice. The gown was remodelled and fitted for Beatrice by the Queen's dresser Angela Kelly and loyal dressmaker Stewart Parvin.

Beatrice and Edoardo leave the church after their wedding ceremony

(Credit: Benjamin Wheeler)

Her Majesty wore the dress several times in the 1960s, including to the State Opening of Parliament and the film premiere of Lawrence of Arabia. Norman Hartnell was the designer behind a number of the Queen's key looks at that time, including her wedding dress for her marriage to Prince Philip in 1947.

MORE: How to find the perfect second-hand wedding dress like Princess Beatrice

Beatrice also wore Queen Mary's diamond fringe tiara (Credit: Benjamin Wheeler)

Princess Beatrice and her property developer fiancé were forced to postpone their original May nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic. When restrictions on weddings in the UK were lifted, the couple along with their mothers, Sarah, Duchess of York and Nikki Williams-Ellis, managed to plan the small private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, in a matter of weeks.

The designers behind royal wedding dresses are typically kept a secret until the big day itself, so we may never know who was set to create Beatrice's original gown! However, we love the significance behind the bride's vintage number and how much it proves her close bond with her granny.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.