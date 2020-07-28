﻿
6 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

6 royals and their real names unveiled

The Queen's ancestors often used different names

6 royals and their real names unveiled
You're reading

6 royals and their real names unveiled

1/6
Next

Brand new wedding photo of Princess Beatrice & Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi revealed!
hellomagazine.com
prince-harry-henry
Photo: © Getty Images
1/6

You might be surprised to learn that some of the most well-known royals aren't actually using their real names! Yep, we were shocked when we found out that the Duke of Sussex's actual name isn't Harry. Like many of us, the royals are often given family nicknames which stick or in the case of some monarchs, they choose to go by a regnal name.

When Princess Elizabeth was asked which name she wanted to rule under, when she ascended the throne in 1952, she is said to have responded: "My own, of course." However, some of her ancestors have opted for different monikers and similarly the Queen's heir Prince Charles could choose a different name when he ascends the throne. Find out which royals haven't been using their first names…  

READ: The royal family's unusual and traditional nicknames revealed

Prince Harry

The Duke of Sussex may be known as Harry to us all, but his official name is Henry Charles Albert David. Harry's full name tends to only be used on official documents, such as press releases from the palace and his son Archie's birth certificate.

meghan-markle-2016
Photo: © Getty Images
2/6

Meghan Markle

The former actress' full name is Rachel Meghan Markle, which just so happens to be the same as her character in the US legal drama Suits, where she played paralegal Rachel Zane. Meghan has never personally stated why she doesn't use her full name, but many celebrities use stage names in their profession.

While the Duchess is called "Meg" by her husband Harry and her friends, her mother Doria Ragland refers to her daughter as "flower." In a now-defunct Instagram post, Meghan once revealed: "My mum has always called me 'flower'. Nickname since I was a little girl."

MORE: Meghan Markle reveals sweet nickname for baby son Archie in birthday video

king-george-vi
Photo: © Getty Images
3/6

King George VI

The Queen's father's real name was Albert Frederick Arthur George and he was affectionally known as "Bertie" among his family and close friends. When he unexpectedly became King following his older brother Prince Edward's abdication in 1936, he assumed the regnal name "George VI" using one of his middle names and following the continuity of his father George V.

MORE: Sarah Ferguson reveals cutesy nickname for daughter Princess Beatrice

princess-amalia
Photo: © Getty Images
4/6

Princess Amalia

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands' eldest daughter is often referred to as Princess Amalia, but her name is actually Catharina-Amalia, Princess of Orange. The 16-year-old is heir to the Dutch throne and will one day become Queen.

MORE: 18 unusual royal baby names and their secret meanings - Archie Harrison to Princess Estelle

kate-catherine-middleton
Photo: © Getty Images
5/6

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge is most commonly known as "Kate," but her full name is actually Catherine. While the Duchess reportedly doesn't mind being referred to as "Kate," her husband William usually refers to his wife by her full name in public. 

MORE: Kate reveals sweet nickname for daughter Princess Charlotte

queen-victoria
Photo: © Getty Images
6/6

Queen Victoria

The current Queen's great-great grandmother reigned from 1837 to 1901. She was christened as Alexandrina Victoria but when she ascended the throne, she used her middle name Victoria.

MORE: Mike Tindall reveals sweet nickname for wife Zara

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...