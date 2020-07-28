You might be surprised to learn that some of the most well-known royals aren't actually using their real names! Yep, we were shocked when we found out that the Duke of Sussex's actual name isn't Harry. Like many of us, the royals are often given family nicknames which stick or in the case of some monarchs, they choose to go by a regnal name.
When Princess Elizabeth was asked which name she wanted to rule under, when she ascended the throne in 1952, she is said to have responded: "My own, of course." However, some of her ancestors have opted for different monikers and similarly the Queen's heir Prince Charles could choose a different name when he ascends the throne. Find out which royals haven't been using their first names…
READ: The royal family's unusual and traditional nicknames revealed
Prince Harry
The Duke of Sussex may be known as Harry to us all, but his official name is Henry Charles Albert David. Harry's full name tends to only be used on official documents, such as press releases from the palace and his son Archie's birth certificate.