Kate reveals sweet nickname for daughter Princess Charlotte

It has been revealed that the Duchess of Cambridge has an adorable nickname for her only daughter, Princess Charlotte! The royal was visiting Windsor Park stadium when she began chatting to mummy blogger Laura-Ann, who revealed that Kate referred to her daughter as 'Lottie' instead of 'Charlotte' during their conversation.

Kate with Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Speaking to Laura-Ann's toddler son, George, Kate said: "Hello - what's your name? Hi George, what a cool name you've got, and you look very smart in your bow tie. It's very nice to meet you." Chatting about their meeting on her Instagram Stories, Laura said: "So then she asked how old Bertie is, and I said he is four and she said, 'Oh he's the same age as Lottie' – Charlotte, she calls her Lottie! I wish there was more videos because I can't remember what I said or what she said, but I'm on cloud nine, she's my idol, I absolutely love her!"

The royal family have plenty of sweet nicknames for one another, so it is hardly surprising that Charlotte has also been given one! Kate herself once revealed that her nickname was 'Squeak' at school! While visiting the school years later, she said: "I was nicknamed Squeak just like my guinea pig. There was one called Pip and one called Squeak because my sister was called Pippa and I was Squeak." When Kate was carrying Prince George, the couple also adorably referred to him as 'little grape'. Harry is also thought to have the nickname 'Potter', after Harry Potter.

Kate calls Charlotte 'Lottie'

The nickname was discovered by Canadian journalist Lisa LaFlamme, Chief Anchor and Senior Editor for CTV National News when she met with him at Kensington Palace. She later wrote: "The title that caught my eye was the same one the Prince's communications director promptly put away -- a picture book about Harry Potter. To his friends, 'Potter' is the Prince's nickname but apparently not something Palace PR would want to distract from our interview."

