24 sweet photos of Kate Middleton with her royal in-laws

Joining the royal family is never easy, but the Duchess of Cambridge has remained one of the most loved members of the notorious Firm since she joined in 2011.
Meeting the in-laws can be a challenge at the bets of times, but when your future family members include the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, it's quite the path to navigate! Kate has never found it hard though - she has supported Her Majesty by attending engagements, going on tours and taking on patronages, while also finding a way to reflect her own interests in her charity work.
The Queen recently showed support for the Duchess of Cambridge's Hold Still photography project, with Kate sharing a number of the moving submissions with the monarch during her visit to Balmoral in August 2020.
It's no wonder, then, that Prince William's wife has formed such strong bonds with the royal family. Let's take a look at some of Kate's best moments with her in-laws…
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge accompanied the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall on a trip to Loughborough in January 2020. The foursome visited the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre (DMRC) Stanford Hall in Loughborough, where they were given a tour of the site and met patients and staff. Photographers captured this lovely moment between William, Kate, Charles and Camilla, before the Duke of Cambridge tried wheelchair basketball.