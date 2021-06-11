Kate Middleton wows in white for elegant appearance with royal family The Duchess attended the G7 Summit

The Duchess of Cambridge joined her husband Prince William, alongside the Queen, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at the G7 Leaders reception on Friday evening.

Kate looked beautiful in a white Alexander McQueen coat dress for the important occasion, accessorising with nude heels and a clutch bag and wearing her hair in her signature glossy waves. Prince William, meanwhile, looked dapper in a smart suit.

Sweetly, she also wore a three-strand pearl bracelet which once belonged to Princess Diana.

The event saw Her Majesty reunited with the senior royals ahead of her low-key birthday celebrations on Saturday, and a personal welcome for the President and First Lady on Sunday.

WATCH: Senior royals arrive at the G7 Summit

For Friday's reception, the Queen chose to wear a floral dress, while Duchess Camilla looked elegant in pale grey.

Kate added her Robinson Pelham Oxygen Aspen Earrings, worth £4,900, which she was seen wearing previously in Sweden in 2018.

Kate looked beautiful in an Alexander McQueen coat dress

Earlier in the day, Kate also took part in a joint engagement with First Lady Dr Jill Biden, as they visited a primary school in Cornwall.

The pair visited a school in Hayle, Cornwall

The royal chose to wear a gorgeous Alexander McQueen dress for the occasion, and the pair looked happy and relaxed as they met with teachers and students.

It comes after the royal family remembered the late Duke of Edinburgh on Thursday, on what would have been his landmark 100th birthday.



William and Kate paid tribute to Prince Philip

Prince William and Kate paid tribute to Prince Philip on social media, writing: "Today we remember His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, on what would have been his 100th birthday.

"Last week, The Queen was gifted a Duke of Edinburgh rose by @The_RHS, of which Her Majesty is Patron. Visit @RoyalFamily to see more." The sweet image showed the Queen planting a newly-bred rose named after her beloved late husband.