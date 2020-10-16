﻿
8 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Kate Middleton and Prince William play virtual Pictionary as they're reunited with old friends - best photos

The Cambridges visited Pakistan in October 2019

You're reading

Holly Willoughby shares rare look at her secret piercing
Danielle Stacey
william-kate-college
Photo: © Custom
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were reunited with some old acquaintances they met on their royal tour of Pakistan last year.

Prince William and Kate caught up with the SOS Children's Village and pupils from Islamabad Model College for Girls, both in Pakistan, during a video call last week.

Releasing the footage on their social media accounts on Friday, William and Kate played a brilliant game of Pictionary with the young students and reminisced about the time they spent in the country last October.

The couple first spoke to teachers from the Islamabad Model College for Girls via video call to hear how the school's activities have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. 

During their visit to the government-run school last year, the Cambridges met pupils from kindergarten to sixth form, and heard more about how they are benefitting from the Teach for Pakistan programme which is modelled on the UK’s successful ‘Teach First’ scheme.

During the call, teaching staff spoke to the Duke and Duchess about how they adapted their operations whilst the school was closed between March and September by providing learning packs to pupils and WhatsApp schooling.

READ: Kate Middleton pays sweet fashion tribute during adorable new video

Loading the player...
WATCH: William and Kate play pictionary with children they met from royal tour of Pakistan

kate-pictionary
Photo: © Custom
The Cambridges joined the pupils for a virtual game of Pictionary - a guessing game in which players attempt to identify words from pictures drawn by other players.

As she tried to figure out what the first picture was, Kate, wearing a gold kurta, asked: "Is it a wedding?"

William quickly suggested "birthday" which was the right answer and Kate said: "Very good. That’s a really hard one."

kate-drawing
Photo: © Custom
The Duke wearing a shirt and blazer with no tie, said: "I'm really glad you guys are drawing and we're not having to draw. You're much better, you guys."

When asked if he and Kate liked drawing, William said: "Yes, definitely, we both like a little bit of drawing," before laughing and adding: "Catherine is very good, I am really bad."

Kate giggled and told her husband: "You don't practice enough."

MORE: Kate Middleton's meaningful new homeware gift revealed

william-kate-childrens-village
Photo: © Custom
William and Kate then spoke to staff and children from SOS Children’s Village in Lahore, many of whom they met during their two visits to the village last October.

The couple heard how the village has helped to teach the children how to combat the spread of COVID-19 through special sessions led by doctors and medical staff, and the work that has been carried out to support the mental health of their staff and children throughout the pandemic.

Some of the village’s children also showed the Duke and Duchess the artwork that they had created about their memories of the visit last year, including drawings and friendship bracelets.

MORE: The Queen and Prince William go to incredible lengths for public reunion

william-kate-bracelets
Photo: © Getty Images
During their call with the children's village, William was shown a picture that a little boy called Ahmad Ghani had drawn of himself and the duke playing cricket together.

William told Ahmad: "I do very much remember that. You were very good at cricket. We had a good game going and everyone told us we had to stop."

When he was shown the drawing, William said: "Brilliant. That’s an incredible drawing."

The couple were also shown friendship bracelets made by a little girl called Minahil Kabeer.

Kate told her: "Thank you. We kept our friendship bracelets very safe, so thank you for those. They’re a lovely reminder of our visit when we came to see you."

Minahil asked how the couple's children (George, Charlotte and Louis) are, and Kate replied: "They're so well. Thank you for asking."

MORE: All the best outfits from Kate Middleton's royal tours, from Pakistan to California

kate-speech-tour
Photo: © Getty Images
During their official visit in 2019, William and Kate spent a morning with the SOS Children's Village in Lahore, where they joined a birthday party for one of the children living at the centre. The Duchess even impressed the group with her use of Urdu in her speech!

After their plane was forced to stop over in Lahore due to stormy weather conditions, William and Kate headed back to the SOS Children's Village to take part in a cricket match and an arts and crafts session.

kate-cricket
Photo: © Getty Images
The Cambridges' five-day tour of Pakistan in October was described by palace aides as their "most complex" trip to date.

It saw William and Kate cover a range of engagements, which included playing cricket with locals, following in Princess Diana's footsteps at the Badshahi Mosque and a glittering evening reception, where they arrived in a decorated auto rickshaw.

