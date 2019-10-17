Kate Middleton stuns royal fans in turquoise headscarf at Badshahi Mosque The royal looked beautiful in the colourful ensemble

WOW! The Duchess of Cambridge looked incredible on her fourth engagement of the day. The stunning wife of Prince William wowed onlookers in her turquoise Shalwar Kameez by Maheen Khan. The beautiful creation had a striking gold trim and we loved that she added a headscarf in the same tone. The royal couple were on an official visit to the Badshahi Mosque and looked in great spirits as they arrived. William looked snappy in his linen suit.

William and Kate looked smart when arriving at the Badshahi Mosque

The mosque was in the heart of Lahore’s Walled City and the impressive marble building is one of Pakistan’s best known landmarks.

Kate's traditional outfit was by Maheen Khan

The courtyard can accommodate 100,000 worshippers. Like the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall in 2006, the Duke and Duchess met faith leaders and heard how they are promoting interfaith harmony between their communities. The Queen visited the Mosque in 1961, while William's late mother Princess Diana also visited in 1991.

Turquoise is a fabulous colour on the royal

Another memorable time Kate wore a headscarf was back in 2012, on a trip to Malaysia. Kate covered her hair in a white headscarf to visit the Assyakirin Mosque in Kuala Lumpur, and wore a co-ordinating silk buttoned-up blouse. Many said her outfit looked very like Princes Diana's look when she visited Shaukat Khanum Hospital In Lahore, Pakistan in 1996.

It has been an action-packed day for the royal couple. The pair started the day with an official meeting with Governor Lahore.The mother-of-three wore an elegant outfit, consisting of white shalwar kameez - a traditional outfit featuring a long tunic and trousers - by designer Gul Ahmed and a shawl by Maheen Khan for the morning event. Afterwards, the couple did a quick change as they headed to the National Cricket Academy, where they met some of Pakistan’s cricketing legends. Kate kept her original outfit on, but tied her hair back and added a pair of crisp white trainers.

