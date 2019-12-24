Kate Middleton and Prince William's 2019 highlights, including milestones and royal tours - watch video

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have had quite the year as the couple took on more responsibilities to prepare for their future roles. Prince William, 37, became patron of The Passage, a homelessness charity he visited with his mother Princess Diana when he was a child, and continued his work on mental health with the launch of Heads Up, in association with The Football Association.

Kate's focus on her Early Years initiative saw her involved in a number of exciting projects, including the Back to Nature garden she co-designed for the Chelsea Flower Show, to emphasise the importance of the outdoors on young children's development.

The couple embarked on their most complex tour to date in October, when they visited Pakistan for five days. William and Kate impressed their host nation as they wore traditional dress and played in a cricket match with locals.

The Duke and Duchess also celebrated a number of milestones with their children, including Prince Louis' birthday and his debut at Trooping the Colour, Princess Charlotte's first day at Thomas's Battersea school and Prince George's first official duties as he made Christmas puddings with the Queen, Prince Charles and William. Watch the video below to see the Cambridges' highlights.

WATCH: The Cambridges' 2019 highlights

