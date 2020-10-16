Kate Middleton pays sweet fashion tribute during adorable new video This is royally beautiful!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appeared in another Instagram video on Friday, sharing footage of their call with some of the organisations they met with in Pakistan to mark the anniversary of their visit there in October 2019.

And true to form, Kate made sure to pay tribute to the country with her outfit, choosing to wear a beautiful kurta made in gold with pretty buttons.

The adorable video shows the couple playing a game of Pictionary with the children at Islamabad Model College for Girls, with the @kensingtonroyal caption reading: "Pictionary with Pakistan... One year on from #RoyalVisitPakistan, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge caught up with teachers at Islamabad Model College for Girls to hear how the school’s activities have been impacted, before joining pupils in a game of Pictionary."

Kate's colourful wardrobe memorably wowed fans during the royal couple's tour of Pakistan, championing local designers and wearing traditional kurtas, shalwar kameez and tunics.

Of course, her glittering Jenny Packham gown was unforgettable, too!

Kate and William during their tour of Pakistan in October 2019

The Cambridges' five-day tour of Pakistan in October was described by palace aides as their "most complex" trip to date.

It saw William and Kate cover a range of engagements, which included playing cricket with locals, following in Princess Diana's footsteps at the Badshahi Mosque and a glittering evening reception, where they wowed in their matching green outfits.

Kate's tour wardrobe included Pakistani brands, including affordable jewellery from Zeen

During their call - which was recorded last week - William and Kate caught up with the SOS Children's Village and pupils from Islamabad Model College for Girls, both in Pakistan.

Wearing a shalwar kameez by Gul Ahmed and shawl by Maheen Khan

During the game of Pictionary, William and Kate were asked whether they like to draw too, to which William sweetly replied: "Yes, we do both like a bit of drawing - Catherine is very good, I am really bad."

Kate then joked: "You don't practice enough!" with her husband replying: "I don't practice enough, that's very true."