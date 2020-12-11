Royal rule-breakers! 17 times the Queen and her family bent the rules

Prince Harry and Meghan
In April 2019, Harry and Meghan surprised fans by announcing that they were keeping the details about the arrangements for their baby's birth private.
The statement from Buckingham Palace came as a shock to many who were hoping that Meghan would deliver her child in a hospital, either in London or Windsor, and present her newborn to the world afterwards.
While this isn't strictly a rule, it is a tradition followed by many royal ladies including Princess Diana, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Countess of Wessex. But it sounds like Harry and Meghan wanted more privacy for their baby, understandably.
The statement read: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby.
"Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."