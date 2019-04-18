Loading the player...

Video: watch how royal babies past and present have been introduced to the world There's another royal baby on the way!

HELLO! is a little obsessed with royal babies at the moment so we've been looking through our video archives and we've found some amazing footage. From the moment Prince Charles spoke to well-wishers outside the Lindo Wing, to the delightful footage of a young Prince William creating mischief with his cousin Zara Tindall at brother Prince Harry's christening, these moments are a delight to watch.

Public fascination around royal babies has remained constant through the generations. With each new arrival, there is still the same sense of excitement and joy. But the way the tots are introduced to the world has certainly evolved. In the past, babies were commonly born at home and were not seen in public for months, sometimes until their christening, although official portraits were released.

This all changed with Princess Diana, who chose to present her firstborn, Prince William, in person in 1982. Just hours after giving birth at the Lindo Wing, Diana stepped out and greeted the waiting crowds, who were able to catch a glimpse of baby William. She did the same with Prince Harry two years later, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge chose to follow in her footsteps with all three of their children. One notable difference with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis was that their birth announcement was also made on social media, as well as the traditional statement to the press. Let's take a look at how royal babies past and present have been introduced to the public…

Watch the video above with sound on.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.