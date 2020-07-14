Duchess Kate admits Prince Louis has struggled with one important lockdown rule The two-year-old likes to cuddle everything!

The Duchess of Cambridge has made a sweet admission about her youngest child, two-year-old Prince Louis. During a special appearance on BBC Breakfast on Tuesday, Kate revealed that her son is too young to fully understand social distancing – not least because he wants to "cuddle everything".

Kate, 38, spoke about how her family have coped with the coronavirus restrictions as she met with parents to launch the BBC’s Tiny Happy People digital resource. In the short film shown on BBC Breakfast, she told mum and dad Kerry and Darren and their two-year-old Dexter: "I was just saying, Louis doesn't understand social distancing. So he goes out wanting to cuddle everything, particularly any babies younger than him."

Kate admitted that little Louis just wants to "cuddle everything"

Addressing little Dexter, the royal noted that he was "very close" in age to her son, with their birthdays falling just one month apart. "Is that your digger?" she asked the little boy. "It's very nice. Louis would like that digger."

Kate further opened up about her family in the film, in particular her three children's healthy appetites. "My children have bottomless pits. I feel like a constant feeding machine," the Duchess admitted.

The Duchess also spoke about her children's "bottomless" appetites

Prince William's wife has been working behind the scenes with the BBC to launch the new online platform, which aims to support parents in developing the communication and language skills of their children. Mum-of-three Kate described the Tiny Happy People initiative as "gold dust" for parents as she spoke to BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin about the project.

In England, one in four children starting primary school are behind with their language learning, rising to 42 per cent in some areas, according to the Department for Education.

The online platform offers a range of free films, articles, quizzes and parenting tips that have been specially designed with experts to help to nurture children's language right from pregnancy.