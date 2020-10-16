Princess Beatrice thanks fans three months after secret wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi The royal tied the knot to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July

Princess Beatrice has thanked royal well-wishers for their heartwarming messages, three months after she secretly tied the knot to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Taking to her Twitter page on Friday, the royal shared two official photos from her big day and said: "Thank you to everyone who has sent in and tweeted their best wishes for our special day in July. Edo and I are so excited to embark on this new chapter together [heart emoji]."

She also made reference to her vintage wedding gown, which was loaned to Beatrice by her grandmother, the Queen, who first wore the gown for a State dinner in Rome in 1961. Her Majesty also wore the dress again to the London premiere of the film Lawrence of Arabia in 1962 and the State Opening of Parliament in 1966.

"It was an honour to wear my grandmother's beautiful dress on my wedding day, I hope many of you are able to visit the exhibition which is still open at Windsor Castle," she added.

Over the summer, Beatrice and her husband, property developer Edoardo, surprised the world after they revealed they had secretly got married during the pandemic. While the couple were due to marry at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace, followed by a reception at Buckingham Palace, they actually ended up marrying in Windsor.

Their ceremony was attended only by the couple's parents, siblings, Edoardo's son Wolfie, and the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh.

One of the official wedding photos the royal shared on her Twitter page (picture credit Benjamin Wheeler)

Meanwhile, with coronavirus restrictions limiting the number of guests at their reception, they celebrated afterwards with 14 close friends in the grounds of Princess Beatrice's family home, Royal Lodge Windsor.

Beatrice, 32, and Edoardo, 37, were believed to have originally invited over 100 family and friends, but were forced to reduce their numbers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a new interview with the Financial Times, Edo gave royal fans a rare insight into their married life together. "My favourite room in my house is the kitchen," he said. "I've fallen in love with cooking again.

"It's been the epicentre of our family life and we come together for every meal. We are lucky enough to have a small vegetable garden and we cook seasonally. Even my son has got involved." He also admitted that the only "object I would never part with is my wedding ring".

