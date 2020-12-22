17 royal Instagram accounts you need to follow

It seems that modern royalty comes hand in hand with a presence on social media! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Eugenie and some of their European counterparts are just some of the royals who have jumped on the Instagram bandwagon and opened official accounts.
Our favourite famous faces have been using their platforms – which have thousands of followers – to connect with fans, share official portraits and update followers on their charity work and engagements. Some royals, such as the Swedish and Greek families, even go as far as to post personal holiday snaps and family pictures. Love it! Let's take a look at the royally famous Instagram accounts you need to follow…
Prince William and Kate
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Instagram account was officially launched in 2015, which originally documented William, Kate and Prince Harry's charity work. Meghan Markle became part of the fold when she became engaged to Harry in 2017, and the couple then branched out to set up their own account.
William and Kate have upped their social media presence of late, having experimented with the fun reels feature during their royal train tour of the UK and the Duchess took part in her first ever Instagram Q&A session in December 2020.
