25 photos that prove Kate Middleton's close bond with her royal in-laws

Joining the royal family is never easy, but the Duchess of Cambridge has remained one of the most loved members of the notorious Firm since she joined in 2011.
Meeting the in-laws can be a challenge at the bets of times, but when your future family members include the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, it's quite the path to navigate! Kate has never found it hard though - she has supported Her Majesty by attending engagements, going on tours and taking on patronages, while also finding a way to reflect her own interests in her charity work.
The Queen showed support for the Duchess of Cambridge's Hold Still photography project, with Kate sharing a number of the moving submissions with the monarch during her visit to Balmoral in August 2020.
It's no wonder, then, that Prince William's wife has formed such strong bonds with the royal family. Let's take a look at some of Kate's best moments with her in-laws…
READ: 15 fabulous photos of royals having fun at the polo
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were reunited with the Queen at Windsor Castle at the end of their UK-wide royal train tour in December 2020.
The monarch has spent much of the year in isolation amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the look on her face when she was reunited with her family members was absolutely priceless. Look at the smiles on the Queen and Kate's faces!
The Duchess even borrowed her grandmother-in-law's diamond pendant earrings for the occasion.