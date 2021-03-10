24 photos that show just how close Kate Middleton is to her royal in-laws

The Duchess is always very respectful of her grandmother-in-law the Queen, and once revealed a conundrum everyone can relate to! Starring in ITV documentary Our Queen At 90, Kate revealed that she didn't know what to give the Queen for Christmas but settled on homemade chutney made from her own grandmother's recipe.
"She (the Queen) really cares," Kate said. "I can remember being at Sandringham, for the first time, at Christmas. And I was worried what to give the Queen as her Christmas present. I was thinking, 'Gosh, what should I give her?' I thought back to what I would give my own grandparents. And I thought, 'I'll make her something.' Which could have gone horribly wrong. But I decided to make my granny's recipe of chutney."
Kate added: "I was slightly worried about it, but I noticed the next day that it was on the table. I think such a simple gesture went such a long way for me and I've noticed since she's done that on lots of occasions and I think it just shows her thoughtfulness, really, and her care in looking after everybody."
The recipe is thought to have been a marrow chutney; Pippa Middleton's 2012 recipe book Celebrate includes instructions for 'Granny's Marrow Chutney,' which takes several hours to prepare.