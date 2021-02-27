19 fabulous photos of Kate Middleton you may have forgotten about

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary on 29 April, but the couple have been together for over 18 years.
Prince William and Kate began dating while they were studying at the University of St Andrews and since their 2011 royal wedding, they've gone on to have three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Kate has made her own mark on the royal family, highlighting the causes she's passionate about, including the Early Years, mental health and sport. She's become one of the most photographed women around the world and a renowned style icon, with the 'Kate effect' coined after her engagement to William.
Here are some of HELLO!'s favourite photos you may have forgotten about over the years, including before she became part of the Firm.
Kate carried out her first royal duty ahead of the royal wedding in February 2011. She and William launched the new Hereford Endeavour lifeboat in Anglesey, where they were living at the time. The future Duchess charmed the crowds during a walkabout and christened the boat with a bottle of champagne. William even quipped at the time during a speech: "I do the talking, she does the fun bit."