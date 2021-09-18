24 times the royals showed off their dance moves

As if we needed another reason to find all our favourite royals totally relatable! Just like the rest of us, the likes of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Queen and Prince Charles all love a boogie – and we have the pictures to prove it.
Perhaps our most prevalent dancing royal, though, is the Duchess of Cornwall, who is known to be the first on the floor and has even gained the nickname of 'dancing Duchess' – though how can we forget Prince William gamely throwing some shapes during engagements over the years.
The Duchess of Sussex also showed off her moves on the royal tour of Africa during her visit to the Nyanga township.
Dancing has long been a special part of royal family tradition – Queen Victoria was known for her love of Scottish jigs, even having a ballroom constructed at Balmoral for her dance parties. Over the years, our reigning Queen has of course danced in front of many during various visits and engagements - including during a visit to Ghana in 1961, when she beamed as she took hold of the country's president and tried the Ghanaian 'shuffle'. The moment was re-enacted in Netflix's The Crown series in 2018.
To mark the return of Strictly Come Dancing for 2021, see all our favourite snaps of our fun-loving royals!
