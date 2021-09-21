﻿
9 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Sporty Kate Middleton in her element abseiling and mountain biking - best photos

The Duchess met Air Cadets and Holocaust survivors

Sporty Kate Middleton in her element abseiling and mountain biking - best photos
You're reading

Sporty Kate Middleton in her element abseiling and mountain biking - best photos

1/9
Next

Virgin River confirms future after season three - and fans have major reaction
Danielle Stacey
Sporty Kate Middleton in her element abseiling and mountain biking - best photos
Photo: © Alamy
1/9

The Duchess of Cambridge was in her element on Tuesday as she took part in a number of outdoor activities during a trip to Cumbria.

Kate, who is Honorary Air Commandant of the Royal Air Force Air Cadets, began her day by joining a group of Air Cadets for mountain biking.

The Duchess' visit also marked the re-opening of the RAF Air Cadets' Windermere Adventure Training Centre following a £2m refit. The centre will enable hundreds of cadets from across the UK to be able to visit the Lake District each year and take part in a wide variety of activities, allowing them to build their confidence and leadership skills and achieve their Duke of Edinburgh Awards. 

READ: Kate Middleton and Duchess Camilla set for glamorous night out together

Sporty Kate Middleton in her element abseiling and mountain biking - best photos
Photo: © Alamy
2/9

Kate took the plunge as she tried abseiling at Cathedral Quarry in Little Langdale, Cumbria, after having a go at mountain biking with the group. 

Thirteen-year-old Itelouwa Odipe, from Lancaster, spoke to the Duchess as she waited to try abseiling.

He said: "She was about to abseil and I was next in line so she asked me if I wanted to go before her. I was a bit scared so I said no.

"She said if I did she would meet me down there."

The teenager spoke to her again after deciding not to brave the drop.

"She said it was really good and I should try it," he said.

"I think she was very kind. Even though she is a royal highness she still does things normal humans do."

The Duchess asked the teenagers about the activities they took part in and how the pandemic had affected their mental health.

She said of the activities: "It's so great to have these challenges."

MORE: Kate Middleton rocks a heritage print blazer and sun-kissed highlights on royal visit

Sporty Kate Middleton in her element abseiling and mountain biking - best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
3/9

Sporty Kate showed no fear as she tried abseiling.

Fergus Ripley, 16, from Lancaster, said: "It was a fantastic experience to talk to Her Royal Highness. It was great to see her get involved."

MORE: Prince William and Kate celebrate birth of Princess Beatrice's first child

Sporty Kate Middleton in her element abseiling and mountain biking - best photos
Photo: © Alamy
4/9

Mum-of-three Kate passionately believes that spending time outdoors plays a pivotal role in children and young people's future health and happiness, building foundations that last over a lifetime by encouraging active exploration and the opportunity to form and strengthen positive relationships.  

The Duchess sported a smart casual ensemble for her day outdoors, consisting of a khaki green quilted jacket, black jeans and boots. 

Sporty Kate Middleton in her element abseiling and mountain biking - best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
5/9

Kate, who is renowned for her love of the outdoors, appeared to be in her element as she tried out the activities on offer, including mountain biking. 

Sporty Kate Middleton in her element abseiling and mountain biking - best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
6/9

Kate speaking with Air Cadets at the RAF Air Cadets’ Windermere Adventure Training Centre. 

Sporty Kate Middleton in her element abseiling and mountain biking - best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
7/9

Kate later swapped her quilted jacket for a checked blazer from one of her favourite brands, Really Wild, and an oatmeal jumper for her next engagement of the day in Cumbria. 

Sporty Kate Middleton in her element abseiling and mountain biking - best photos
Photo: © Rex
8/9

The Duchess joined a boat trip with two of the 'Windermere Children', a group of 300 child Holocaust survivors who came to stay in the Lake District in 1945 for a period of recuperation following the atrocities they experienced in concentration camps of Nazi Occupied Europe. 

Sporty Kate Middleton in her element abseiling and mountain biking - best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
9/9

It's understood that Kate wanted to be able to meet some of the survivors in person and hear their stories, having  previously learnt about the history of the Windermere Children.  

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...