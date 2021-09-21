Kate took the plunge as she tried abseiling at Cathedral Quarry in Little Langdale, Cumbria, after having a go at mountain biking with the group.
Thirteen-year-old Itelouwa Odipe, from Lancaster, spoke to the Duchess as she waited to try abseiling.
He said: "She was about to abseil and I was next in line so she asked me if I wanted to go before her. I was a bit scared so I said no.
"She said if I did she would meet me down there."
The teenager spoke to her again after deciding not to brave the drop.
"She said it was really good and I should try it," he said.
"I think she was very kind. Even though she is a royal highness she still does things normal humans do."
The Duchess asked the teenagers about the activities they took part in and how the pandemic had affected their mental health.
She said of the activities: "It's so great to have these challenges."
