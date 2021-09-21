﻿
Kate Middleton rocks a heritage print blazer and sun-kissed highlights on royal visit

Prince William's wife looks gorgeous in Cumbria

Laura Sutcliffe

The Duchess of Cambridge - who has a known love of sport - took part in a number of outdoor activities during a trip to Cumbria on Tuesday, and the wife of Prince William looked to be heartily enjoying herself.

The mother-of-three - who is Honorary Air Commandant of the Royal Air Force Air Cadets - began her active day by joining a group of Air Cadets for mountain biking.

The mother-of-three may have been cycling, but that didn't stop her from looking as stunning as ever. She decided to wear black jeans and boots, and intially wore a khaki padded jacket. Later on in the day, she took off the jacket and replaced it with a heritage print blazer. The brunette beauty wore her hair in a loose and flowing style - which look like it had been highlighted by the sun - and fresh makeup highlighted her pretty features.

The 39-year-old loves the great outdoors and often looks just as happy in jeans, barbour jackets and  her trusty Penelope Chilvers riding boots with her hair in a ponytail, as she does wearing a ballgown or a pretty floral dress at royal events.

Kate looked beautiful in her heritage print blazer

Kate's visit was important as it signaled the reopening of the RAF Air Cadets’Windermere Adventure Training Centre following a £2m refit. The centre will enable hundreds of cadets from across the UK to be able to visit the Lake District each year and take part in a wide variety of activities, allowing them to build their confidence and leadership skills and achieve their Duke of Edinburgh Awards.

Earlier that day, Kate wore a padded jacket for cycling

 Later, Kate will will take part in a boat trip with two of the 'Windermere Children', a group of 300 child Holocaust survivors who came to stay in the Lake District in 1945 for a period of recuperation following the atrocities they experienced in concentration camps of Nazi Occupied Europe.

