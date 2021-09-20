Prince William and Kate celebrate birth of Princess Beatrice's first child

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have publicly congratulated their royal cousin Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on the birth of their first child.

William and Kate reshared the Queen's official message on their Twitter account - much to the delight of royal fans! The royal baby, who is the Queen's 12th great-grandchild, was born on Saturday.

Buckingham Palace announced the joyous news in a statement that read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London. The baby weighs six pounds and two ounces.

"The new baby's grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care.

"Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf."

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall also sent their well wishes. The royal baby is the fourth great-grandchild the Queen has welcomed in 2021.

Beatrice's younger sister Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank had their son, August, in February, while Zara and Mike Tindall's third child, Lucas, arrived in March.

The Duchess of Sussex also gave birth to her and Prince Harry's second child, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in June. The baby girl was named in honour of the Queen's family nickname.

William and Kate sent their congratulations on social media

The new arrival is the first child for Beatrice and the second for her husband Edoardo. The property developer is already the proud dad to five-year-old Christopher Woolf (affectionately known as Wolfie), from his previous relationship with American architect Dara Huang.

The tot is 11th in line to the throne, meaning that Eugenie will move down to 12th place. Eugenie and Jack's son, August, will also move further down in the line of succession to 13th place.

Edoardo and Beatrice have welcomed their first child together

As things currently stand, the baby will not have a royal title because these are passed down the male line. However, the Queen could decide to intervene and give Beatrice's husband an earldom or issue a Letters Patent amending the rules. But it's unlikely that Beatrice and Edoardo's baby will have a royal title, as their children will take their rank from their father.

Edoardo's official title is Count, as his family was part of the Italian nobility before the country became a republic back in 1946. Although they do not use their titles in everyday life, his family retains them.

