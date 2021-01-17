28 of Mia Tindall's cutest moments caught on camera as she celebrates birthday

﻿
She's the elder daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall

Zara and Mike Tindall's elder daughter Mia was born on 17 January 2014. She became an instant star when she held her great-grandmother the Queen's handbag in the monarch's 90th birthday portrait.

The energetic little girl, who always seems to have the biggest grin on her face, has since proven that she's always ready for her close-up!

Mia and her younger sister Lena welcomed baby brother, Lucas, when mum Zara gave birth to her third child in March 2021.

From shoulder rides with dad Mike to supporting her mum Zara at equestrian events, check out Mia's cutest moments in photos…

Mia was the perfect bridesmaid at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding in October 2018. The youngster, who was four at the time, joined her cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Savannah Phillips and Isla Phillips at St George's Chapel in Windsor, looking just adorable in her white dress with her hair swept back.

In the official wedding photos, Mia hilariously shared some of the spotlight as she was pictured holding what looked to be a mushroom, but was actually an ice cream-shaped toy.

Mia is a devoted big sister to Lena and the pair enjoyed a day out with dad Mike at the Gatcombe Horse Trials in 2019. The siblings also hilariously interrupted Mike's podcast recording of The Good, The Bad and the Rugby, in December 2020, with Mia feeding her dad a spoonful of cereal. 

Mia always has a blast with her older cousins. During the Gatcombe Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park, the four-year-old and Savannah Phillips were inseparable.

In March 2017, Mia stole the show at the Gatcombe Horse Trials. The three-year-old was on hand to support her mother Zara Phillips as she competed in the annual riding event.

Despite her mum Zara Tindall being looked at by medics after falling from her horse, Mia Tindall didn't let that stop her from having a blast at the Burnham Market Horse Trials in April 2017. The three-year-old couldn't contain her excitement while jumping in the bouncy house and slide.

Because two is better than one! The Queen's great-granddaughter snacked on a double ice-cream cone at the Festival of British Eventing.

One cool cat with her bunnies! Mia wore a pair of shades and held her stuffed animals close during the Gatcombe Horse Trials on March 25, 2018.

Young love! Mia and Charlie Meade, son of rider Harry Meade took a stroll around the Whatley Manor Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park on September 8, 2017. 

The three-year-old and Charlie had an adorable playdate throughout the day. 

Mia Tindall took cover as she ran around the fields at Whatley Manor Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park on September 9, 2017.

Adorable Mia enjoyed a fun day out with dad Mike Tindall at The Festival of British Eventing. As well as watching mum Zara compete in the competition, the little one was treated to ice-cream and shoulder rides from dad.

Mia hopped on a horse simulator to show her parents that she's ready to take the reins as the royal family's newest equestrienne. 

Three-year-old Mia stole the 2017 Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park with her cuteness. The toddler watched on the sidelines as her mum Zara competed in the annual equestrian event. 

Mia's adorable reaction was captured as she played around during the Gloucestershire Festival of Polo.

No peeking dad! Queen Elizabeth's great-granddaughter had some fun with her father Mike Tindall on the sidelines. 

The little royal played with her royal relatives including cousins Savannah (seen here) and Isla Phillips at Gatcombe Park in Stroud, England.

Prince George's cousin played around with her turtle balloon and father at the farm.

Mia looked adorably unimpressed by her father posing with fans at the festival in Stroud, England.

Mia got a kiss from her grandmother Princess Anne during Gloucestershire Festival of Polo.

Mia shared a sweet moment with her cousin Prince William and her mum during the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy match.

Enjoying a family day out at Whatley Manor International Horse Trials, Mia was ready for some serious play time in a butterfly sweater and jeans.

All wrapped up! The 1-year-old looked adorable in a purple onesie with white stars and a cute grey hat, as she cuddled up to her mum's friend Dolly Maude at Cocklebarrow Racecourse.

Hoping to instill a love of horses in her daughter from an early age, Zara took baby Mia to her first horse-riding event when she was only 3 months old.

Mia was mesmerized by her daddy at the Celtic Manor Resort's Celebrity Cup gold tournament on June 30. She sat in awe on her mum Zara Tindall's lap, the duo there to support Mike, who took part in the charity game. 

At one point, it looked like Mia, who dressed adorably in a black-and-white striped dress, might join in on the action! 

Zara Phillips' cheeky little girl stuck out her tongue, while twinning in Croc shoes alongside her big cousin Savannah Phillips. Photo: Anwar Hussein/WireImage

Riding on dad Mike's shoulders at the Gatcombe Horse Trials in England in March 2016, little Mia looks like she could use a nap!

Mother and daughter enjoyed a day of bonding at a horse-riding festival at England's Gatcombe Park. Keeping cool, the youngster wore a sleeveless yellow top and a minature straw fedora.

