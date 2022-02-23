﻿
Duchess Kate reunites with Crown Princess Mary on day two of Copenhagen royal visit

The royals first met in 2011

Duchess Kate reunites with Crown Princess Mary on day two of Copenhagen royal visit
Duchess Kate reunites with Crown Princess Mary on day two of Copenhagen royal visit - best photos

Duchess Kate reunites with Crown Princess Mary on day two of Copenhagen royal visit - best photos
The Duchess of Cambridge has kicked off her second and final day in Copenhagen with a visit to Forest Kindergarten.

Kate, who was dressed casually for the occasion, learnt about a teaching concept where children have lessons outside that focus on their social and emotional development rather than just on academic skills like numeracy and literacy.

Later today, the Duchess will receive an official welcome from Denmark's Queen Margrethe, alongside her daughter-in-law, Crown Princess Mary, at Christian IX's Palace in Copenhagen.

Duchess Kate reunites with Crown Princess Mary on day two of Copenhagen royal visit - best photos
Kate and Mary, who have met a number of times in the UK and Denmark, will also visit the Danner Crisis Centre together.

The shelter helps women and children who have been exposed to domestic violence which is supported by the Mary Foundation, founded by the Crown Princess in 2007.

The Duchess has travelled to Copenhagen to learn first-hand from academics and health professionals about their country's approach to the early years development of children that has made it a world leader.

But the two-day visit is also paying tribute to the historic ties Britain shares with Denmark and celebrates the countries' joint jubilees – the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and the Golden Jubilee of Denmark's Queen Margrethe II, both of which fall in 2022.

Duchess Kate reunites with Crown Princess Mary on day two of Copenhagen royal visit - best photos
The Duchess wore a cream roll neck jumper, black jeans and a Seeland jacket for her visit to the Forest Kindergarten. 

She kept her accessories simple, with a pair of hooped earrings. 

Duchess Kate reunites with Crown Princess Mary on day two of Copenhagen royal visit - best photos
Kate looked in her element as she took in a number of activities with the children. 

The Duchess has shared her family's love of the outdoors and often speaks about its benefits at her royal engagements. 

Back in February 2020, she appeared on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast and when host Giovanna Fletcher prompted the Duchess to complete the sentence, "I'm happy when…," Kate replied: "I'm with my family outside in the countryside and we're all filthy dirty."

Duchess Kate reunites with Crown Princess Mary on day two of Copenhagen royal visit - best photos
The Duchess was even gifted a bouquet of flowers from the children - how sweet!

Duchess Kate reunites with Crown Princess Mary on day two of Copenhagen royal visit - best photos
Never one to shy away from an opportunity to try something new, Kate had a go at chopping wood during her visit. 

Duchess Kate reunites with Crown Princess Mary on day two of Copenhagen royal visit - best photos
Kate went on a brief woodland walk with a "wing buddy" where a youngster pairs up with an older child to gain comfort and support.

She held the hand of a little girl, who also held the hand of Maibritt Iverson, head of Stenurten, and the trio followed pairs of children as they ran into the wooded area and emerged a few minutes later.

Duchess Kate reunites with Crown Princess Mary on day two of Copenhagen royal visit - best photos
At the end of the event a mindfullness session was held to relax the children and the Duchess sat with them in a circle around a fire covered by a wood canopy as everyone stared into the flames.

