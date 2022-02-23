Kate Middleton rocks skinny jeans and totally chic jacket for Denmark visit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge looked incredible on the second day of her royal visit to Denmark. The royal began her day by visiting a Forest Kindergarten, a teaching concept where children have lessons outside that focus on their social and emotional development rather than just on academic skills like numeracy and literacy.

Looking as dazzling as ever, Kate wore a cream, cosy looking jumper and her favourite Barbour jacket, which she teamed with skinny jeans and boots. Her jewellery consisted of simple gold hoopsand the mother-of-three wore her hair in her trademark, blow-dried style. Her makeup was subtle, glowing and totally natural. Just gorgeous!

It's been a busy, whistle-stop trip for the brunette beauty. Later on Wednesday, Kate will receive an official welcome from Denmark's Queen Margrethe, alongside her daughter-in-law, Crown Princess Mary, at Christian IX’s Palace in Copenhagen. Kate and Mary, who have met a number of times in the UK and Denmark, will also visit the Danner Crisis Centre together.

On Tuesday, we saw Kate touching down at the airport looking fresh after her flight, wearing a stunning red blazer from Zara that she has worn many times before.

Kate looked incredible in her casual outfit

Underneath the staple was a pretty frilled top by ME+EM. She carried one of her favourite bags from Aspinal London and finished off the look with a pearl necklace and pearl earrings by Monica Vinader.

Her famous hair was styled in a bouncy blow-dried look and her makeup was flawless. That's what you call airport chic, right?

The visit will pay tribute to the historic ties Britain shares with Denmark and celebrate the countries’ joint jubilees – the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and the Golden Jubilee of Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II, both of which fall in 2022.

