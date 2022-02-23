Kate Middleton twins with Princess Diana in almost exact dress coat

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge changed into her second outfit of the day on Wednesday morning, and looked absolutely gorgeous.

Kate received an official welcome from Denmark’s Queen Margrethe on the second day of her trip and wore a fabulous Catherine Walker coat for the occasion. Kate's coat is known as the 'Marine' and is described online as "A sharply tailored gunmetal grey Birdseye cashmere and wool coat, with black lapels and cuffs, based on an 18th century naval frockcoat." So chic.

The mother-of-three teamed the look with a simple pair of black heels and wore her famous mane loose and curled.

When we saw Kate in this dress coat, we had a distinct feeling we had seen something similar before. And sifting through our archives, we spied Kate's late mother-in-law, Princess Diana wearing a very similar style back in 1984.

Kate looked so chic in her Catherine Walker coat in Denmark

Diana was photographed stepping out of a Jaguar for a visit to Barnardos children's charity, of which she was Patron. Her dress coat was of the Herringbone variety, with a similar contrasting black velvet collar, just like Kate's. Amazing!

Princess Diana wore a similar style in 1984

Kate has travelled to Copenhagen to learn first-hand from academics and health professionals about their country’s approach to the early years development of children that has made it a world leader.

The two-day visit also pays tribute to the historic ties Britain shares with Denmark and celebrates the countries’ joint jubilees – the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and the Golden Jubilee of Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II, both of which fall in 2022.

