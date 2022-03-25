Duchess Kate confidently delivers speech to schoolchildren in the Bahamas – best photos

Loading the player...
You might like...
-
Prince William and Kate attend spectacular parade on Jamaica royal tour – best photos
-
Prince William and Kate travel to the Bahamas for final leg of royal tour – best photos
-
Prince William and Kate are guests of honour at Jamaica dinner – best photos
-
Prince William and Duchess Kate venture into Belize jungle to meet troops and visit Mayan site – best photos
-
Prince William and Duchess Kate are guests of honour at special Belize reception – best photos