﻿
14 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Duchess Kate confidently delivers speech to schoolchildren in the Bahamas – best photos

With reporting by Emily Nash, who is on the ground with the Cambridges

Duchess Kate confidently delivers speech to schoolchildren in the Bahamas – best photos
You're reading

Duchess Kate confidently delivers speech to schoolchildren in the Bahamas – best photos

1/14
Next

Why Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have three reasons to celebrate this weekend
Duchess Kate confidently delivers speech to schoolchildren in the Bahamas – best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
1/14

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on the last leg of their Caribbean royal tour and have an action-packed day of activities ahead of them in the Bahamas. William and Kate, who arrived in the country on Thursday afternoon, have already had an official meeting with the Prime Minister.

READ: Why Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have three reasons to celebrate this weekend

But on Friday, the couple had the chance to meet with more locals and bond with schoolchildren as they kicked off a rather rainy day two of their Bahamas trip with a visit to Sybil Strachan Primary School in the capital city, Nassau.

See the best photos below…

Loading the player...
2/14

WATCH: Prince William and Kate bond with schoolchildren in the Bahamas during royal tour

Duchess Kate confidently delivers speech to schoolchildren in the Bahamas – best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
3/14

The Duchess was all smiles despite the torrential downpour, looking spring-ready in a pastel green Self Portrait dress and Jimmy Choo white leather heels.

Keep clicking for more photos

Duchess Kate confidently delivers speech to schoolchildren in the Bahamas – best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
4/14

William and Kate were met by excited staff and pupils as they dropped into a class at Sybil Strachan Primary School.

The royals were greeted with a 'Guard of Honour' of schoolchildren alongside the Minister of Education, Glenys Hanna-Martin, and the Principal of the school, Mr Ricardo Rolle.

The school, which was closed for nearly two years as a result of COVID-19, has over 700 students stretching from pre-school to Grade 6.

READ: Meet the people in William and Kate's royal entourage

Duchess Kate confidently delivers speech to schoolchildren in the Bahamas – best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
5/14

The Duchess opted for another showstopping look as she stepped out in a pastel green dress by Self Portrait.

GALLERY: William and Kate attend spectacular parade in Jamaica

Duchess Kate confidently delivers speech to schoolchildren in the Bahamas – best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
6/14

William and Kate were in high spirits as they met the children and joined them for an outdoor assembly.

Duchess Kate confidently delivers speech to schoolchildren in the Bahamas – best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
7/14

Students from other local schools also gathered for the assembly, which included a school choir performance and a traditional 'Rake n' Shake' Band.

Rake n' Shake music is characterised by the use of a saw tool as the primary instrument and is used to accompany dances such as the Bahamian Quadrille and the heel-toe polka.

Duchess Kate confidently delivers speech to schoolchildren in the Bahamas – best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
8/14

The Duke and Duchess donned face masks for the assembly.

Duchess Kate confidently delivers speech to schoolchildren in the Bahamas – best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
9/14

The mum-of-three was seen preparing for her speech at the assembly.

Duchess Kate confidently delivers speech to schoolchildren in the Bahamas – best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
10/14

She confidently delivered her words to the hundreds of people gathered at the assembly, speaking to the students as she said: "

The pandemic has taken you away from your classrooms and your friends and learning from home has had its challenges. That is why it is so wonderful that after nearly two years away, you have recently returned to school and been reunited with your teachers and friends again.

"One of the hardest things that so many of us found about the pandemic was being separated from the people we love. We have rediscovered how important our families are, and just how important our friends are.

"I always think it is the simple things in life that bring the most joy: playing together, chatting to your friends at school, eating meals together, listening to each other's stories. These are the things that bring us together and give meaning to our lives."

Duchess Kate confidently delivers speech to schoolchildren in the Bahamas – best photos
11/14

Kate continued: "The connections, the relationships and friendships that you make during school are so special. So please look after them, cherish them and take time for them. And be kind, understanding and loving to yourself and others."

As she thanked the Bahamas for giving them such a warm welcome and saying she wished she could visit all 700 islands during their stay, Kate added: "Our three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, all love being by the sea, so I hope they will be able to experience your clear waters and beautiful beaches before too long.

"However, as much as you have these natural wonders to enjoy, I know that the last few years have not been easy for many of you.

"I also wanted today to say a big thank you to your parents, guardians and teachers. They, I am sure, have found the pandemic hard too, but they are doing one of the most important jobs out there.

"Nurturing your young minds and helping to shape your futures."

Duchess Kate confidently delivers speech to schoolchildren in the Bahamas – best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
12/14

The royals were gifted a painting of William's grandmother the Queen, who is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee this year.

Duchess Kate confidently delivers speech to schoolchildren in the Bahamas – best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
13/14

After the assembly, the royals made their way to a classroom where they met pupils and teachers and heard about their experiences of teaching and learning during COVID-19.

Duchess Kate confidently delivers speech to schoolchildren in the Bahamas – best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
14/14

Before leaving the school, the couple planted a tree in the Peace Garden to commemorate their visit and the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

They also sealed a time capsule that contained a letter from them both to the students of tomorrow, along with some mementos from their visit.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back