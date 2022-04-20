﻿
9 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

8 of the Queen's closest friends who will be wishing her a happy birthday

Happy birthday to Her Majesty!

8 of the Queen's closest friends who will be wishing her a happy birthday
You're reading

8 of the Queen's closest friends who will be wishing her a happy birthday

1/9
Next

The Queen receives sweet tribute from Barbie to celebrate Platinum Jubilee
8 of the Queen's closest friends who will be wishing her a happy birthday
Photo: © Getty Images
1/9

The Queen turns 96 today, and throughout her life, the monarch has cultivated close relationships with many people from across the globe.

But the royal also has friends much closer to home from her ladies-in-waiting to her personal dresser. And while we know she'll be getting birthday wishes from her family members, take a look at some of the others who will be wishing Her Majesty the best.

Penelope Knatchbull

In June 2021, she enjoyed the Royal Windsor Horse Show in the grounds of her Berkshire residence and was joined by Penelope Knatchbull, Countess Mountbatten of Burma.

Penny has always been one of the Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh's closest companions, and was even one of 30 people to attend Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021.

Read on to find out more about the Queen's closest friends…

MORE: 17 fabulous photos of the Queen and her family at the Royal Windsor Horse Show

Loading the player...
2/9

WATCH: The Queen welcomes Canadian PM Justin Trudeau as she returns to in-person engagements

8 of the Queen's closest friends who will be wishing her a happy birthday
Photo: © Getty Images
3/9

Lady Susan Hussey, Baroness Hussey of North Bradley

Lady Susan is one of the Queen's ladies-in-waiting and travelled with the monarch to the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral service.

Baroness Hussey has been a friend and companion to the Queen since she joined the court in 1960 where she became the monarch's Woman of the Bedchamber. She was initially employed to respond to letters after Prince Andrew's birth.

She is the fifth and youngest daughter of the 12th Earl Waldegrave and Mary Hermione, Countess Waldegrave.

Lady Susan, who was married to the late BBC chairman Marmaduke Hussey, is also a godmother to the Duke of Cambridge and is said to be close friends with the Prince of Wales.

MORE: The Queen has the sweetest pictures of William, Kate and Harry at Windsor Castle

Keep clicking for more photos...

8 of the Queen's closest friends who will be wishing her a happy birthday
Photo: © Getty Images
4/9

Angela Kelly

The British fashion designer (pictured right) has served as the Queen's personal dressmaker since 2002 and creates all of her outfits, from day dresses to evening gowns.

Angela shared a number of sweet anecdotes about her time working with the monarch in her 2019 book, The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe. Angela revealed that she is the royal aide who helps to wear in the Queen's new shoes as they share the same shoe size.  

MORE: The Queen's most iconic fashion moments in pictures

8 of the Queen's closest friends who will be wishing her a happy birthday
Photo: © Getty Images
5/9

Susan Rhodes

Susan is another one of the Queen's ladies-in-waiting, and accompanied the monarch to the Remembrance Sunday service in November 2020. She was appointed to the role in 2017 alongside the Queen's cousin once removed, Lady Elizabeth Leeming. Susan is married to Simon Rhodes, who is the son of the late Margaret Rhodes.

Margaret, who died in 2016, was one of the Queen's maternal cousins and a frequent playmate of the young Princess Elizabeth. She was also a bridesmaid for the future monarch at her 1947 wedding to Prince Philip and served as Woman of the Bedchamber to her aunt, the Queen Mother, from 1991 to 2002.

8 of the Queen's closest friends who will be wishing her a happy birthday
Photo: © Getty Images
6/9

John Warren

The Queen's bloodstock and racing adviser is John Warren, who took over the role from his father-in-law, Henry Herbert, 7th Earl of Carnarvon, after his death in 2001. He recently accompanied the monarch at the Royal Windsor Horse Show and Royal Ascot.

MORE: The Queen delights fans in chic pastel outfit on final day of Royal Ascot

8 of the Queen's closest friends who will be wishing her a happy birthday
Photo: © Getty Images
7/9

Sir Jackie Stewart

The Queen is close friends with the British racing driver and was even spotted attending a private party in London to mark his 80th birthday in 2019.

Sir Jackie has joined the royals for Christmas celebrations at Sandringham over the years and is even godfather to Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall.

MORE: 12 times the Queen left the royal family in giggles

8 of the Queen's closest friends who will be wishing her a happy birthday
Photo: © Getty Images
8/9

Lady Pamela Hicks

Lady Pamela, 92, has been close with the royal family for many years. She is the daughter of Lord Louis Mountbatten and the great-great-granddaughter of Queen Victoria, making her the cousin of Prince Philip and second cousin to the Queen.

Lady Pamela was also one of Her Majesty's bridesmaids in 1947, before going on to serve as her lady-in-waiting, accompanying the Queen on royal tours.

8 of the Queen's closest friends who will be wishing her a happy birthday
Photo: © Getty Images
9/9

Rupert Ponsonby, 7th Baron de Mauley

The Queen is pictured at the Royal Windsor Horse Show with Lord de Mauley, who she appointed as Master of the Horse in January 2019. 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back