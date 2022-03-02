19 best Girl Boss gifts to celebrate International Women's Day

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's always the right time to celebrate the superwomen in your life, but 8 March marks International Women's Day 2022, so what better excuse to treat them?

Maybe you have a female friend who's just had a promotion at work or a pal who's working on her own business empire. Or even a friend who's stuck at a crossroad in her career and just needs a little oomph in the right direction. Keep scrolling because there's always an empowering gift that will remind your favourite girl boss that they can take on the world.

SHOP: 18 fashion and beauty brands that give back to women for International Women's Day

Girl Boss poster, from £5, Etsy

This girl boss print is perfect for the superwoman in your life.

Charbonnel et Walker Moet & Truffles gift box, £40, John Lewis

Has the girl boss in your life been given a pay rise at work? Has she just landed her first client as a businesswoman, don't just send her a congratulations text - show her you care!

Boss Lady desk nameplate, £10, NotOnTheHighStreet

You don't have to have Boss Lady, you can choose a personalised nameplate for her desk. Choose from the following coloured plates: bright pink, red, wood, black or gold and a black or pink base.

Congratulations gift box, from £61, Etsy

The full personalised gift box includes a tumbler, a pink cosmetics pouch, a small journal, a rose gold pen, candle, bath bomb, and a message option. So cute!

Rose Wine Gin, £20.99, Selfridges

Wine and gin… together?! Yes, please. Uncommon Drinks has combined the two to make the most unlikely, but winning, boozy combo in this Rosé Wine gin liqueur.

Ciate I Am Woman eyeshadow palette, £39, Ciate London

This 24-pan eyeshadow palette is inspired by inspirational women throughout history, and each shade has been named after those superheroes through time. The last shade? It's called 'YOU'.

Boss Lady mug, £9.99, Amazon

Show the boss how much she's appreciated with this totally awesome mug. At £10, it's the perfect gift for Secret Santa.

Babe with the power key tag, £4, NotOnTheHighStreet

Perhaps the girl boss in your life is about to move home, or get a new car, or new work premises to call her own. This key tag will be a daily reminder that the power is in her hands.

You've got this calendar, £11.99, Amazon

Help your fellow girl boss stay organised and on-track with goals and responsibilities.

Tumbler, £18, Kate Spade

Being a girl boss requires a hell of a lot of coffee. This monogram mug will ensure she's sipping in style.

CEO pendant charm, £55, Rosie Fortescue Jewellery

Maybe your friend takes her job very seriously, maybe she's an entrepreneur, or maybe she's just taking charge of her life. Either way, this gift will be a daily reminder of who's boss when she looks in the mirror.

MORE: 17 stylish 30th birthday gifts she’d love to receive

Mighty women in history poster, £24.44, Etsy

This poster highlights some of the most powerfully iconic and inspiring women in history, how cool is that?!

You Are Amazing book, £6, Urban Outfitters

Give them the gift of uplifting quotes. It's time for them to start seeing what everyone else sees. This book will build their self-confidence.

Light up vanity case, £279, Beautifect

Not just any makeup case will do for the girl boss in your life, this Beautifect case is lit up with powerful LED lights and features five lighting colour modes and three brightness settings.

Stila Beauty Boss lip gloss in shade Empowering, £14, Marks & Spencer

This gloss is the boss! The shades of Stila's lip gloss have been named the likes of 'Pay day' and 'elevator pitch'. But we love 'Empowering' - for obvious reasons.

Bead for your bestie, £75, Roxanne First

With a selection of cool, handpicked mix-and-match beads, all you have to do is build the perfect design for your and your girl boss BFF.

Love yourself t-shirt, £6.99, Daisy Street

Daisy Street is a proud advocate for girls supporting girls, and the brand has created a range of empowering t-shirts that will donate 100% of proceeds to Girlguiding UK, which supports young girls and women through outdoor activities.

Smartbox Treat Her gift experience, £49.99, John Lewis

After staying indoors pretty a lot over the last two years, it's time the lady boss in your life went out. This gift is a selection of over 2955 gift experiences to choose from; afternoon teas, spa days and adrenaline adventures. Whether she loves being pampered, appreciates the succulent tastes of fine dining or gets her thrills from adrenaline-pumping days out, you’re sure to find the ultimate gift for her to enjoy.

MORE: 15 best feminist T-shirts to wear with pride

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.