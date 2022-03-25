Disney x The Prince's Trust team up for a very cool Marvel collaboration

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

This month the global media franchise Marvel announced the exclusive launch of its first ever Marvel x The Prince’s Trust merchandise collection which has taken inspiration from the hit Disney films The Avengers starring Scarlett Johansson and Chris Hemsworth.

DISCOVER: 15 student discount deals to know about: From ASOS to Spotify, Pizza Express and more

The gender-neutral collection features a range of clothing and personal items designed by 18-30-year-olds are who are aspiring to break into the competitive world of fashion and product design. Thanks to The Prince's Trust, founded by Prince Charles and a unique three-year mentoring partnership, their dreams are coming true. The range includes Marvel Avengers themed clothing, accessories, sports equipment and even leather-bound stationery.

Loading the player...

WATCH The original Avengers cast get matching tattoos

Taking inspiration from current fashion trends, the young designers were influenced by American street culture and sports while also being inspired by the teamwork of Marvel's superhero characters which clearly underpins the dynamic and inclusive themes running throughout this eclectic range.

By inclusive, we really mean it – there is even wearable clothing for adults, like the soft cotton t-shirt featuring drop shoulders in warm-neutral dual tones designed by Charlotte Ross.

Avengers T-Shirt For Adults, £18, The Disney Store

We love the cosy look of the appliqued jackets and hoodies and the classic American retro style navy backpack by Zahrah Sheikh which retails at £38 and is likely to be a hit among all ages.

Avengers Backpack, £38, The Disney Store

Looking for a gift – or do you simply adore leather-bound stationery? Aisha Qureshi has created the perfect package, a smart brown leather journal with a gold fountain pen that comes complete with its own dust bag and is embossed with a witty "Lets Avenger This" slogan.

Avengers Leather Journal and Fountain Pen, £40, The Disney Store

Kids and collectors will love the quirky Marvel Pin Set of nine ingeniously designed decorative metal badges by Joseph Orebiyi. And for anybody feeling empowered to experiment you could easily use these pins to jazz up a couple of wardrobe staples.

Avengers Pin Set, £50, The Disney Store

The most astute merchandise collectors are likely to snap up the Black Panther basketball-style tank top designed by Aaron Asante – this year marks the release of the long-awaited sequel to Black Panther which is one of the most successful Marvel films of all time, is the first Marvel movie to win an Oscar and the only superhero film ever nominated for Best Picture. Grab it while you can!

Avengers Black Panther Tank Top, £30, The Disney Store

For such a good cause the brilliant items are likely to sell incredibly fast: This Prince's Trust programme, which launched in spring 2021, consists of a series of workshops, hosted by Disney, culminating in the aspiring designers creating two Marvel-inspired product ranges.

Mike Stagg senior vice president of Disney consumer products says: “We are so impressed and proud of the designs produced by these young people. It has been truly inspiring to see the products come to life from their initial sketches."

SEE: The striped sweater is still trending - shop our favourites

Later this year Marvel fans can look out for the second collection which will celebrate the incredible female superheroes from across the Marvel Universe.

If you've seen anything that you love, the entire collection is now available to purchase from The Disney Stores and their website in the UK and across Europe.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.