The Arket collared striped sweater is trending right now – and it's finally back in stock

We’re not mad about the fact we’re buying knitwear right now and there’s one collared striped knit than is by far the most in demand high street jumper of the moment – and it’s from Arket.

Not only is the easy to wear collared striped sweater all over Instagram, but three HELLO! editors all own it too. And it keeps selling out, so shop quick.

At £69, it won’t break the bank and it comes in four different colourways including white with black stripes or navy stripes, navy with white stripes and beige with white stripes.

Striped collar stripe sweater, £69, Arket

Why do we love it? Let us count the ways. It’s a cooler take on a Breton top, thanks to its slightly flared sleeves and soft, ribbed finish.

It also has an uber flattering wide v-neck, something we love for showing off our zodiac necklaces, and looks spot on with our mom jeans, white skinny jeans and with denim shorts too.

Collared jumpers are set to be a big trend for AW21, and if you miss out on twinning with us at HELLO! with Arket’s collared striped sweater, don’t worry – we’ve found some similar styles on the high street.

Collared Breton stripe sweater, £65, & Other Stories

& Other Stories’ Breton stripe jumper has a similar vibe, with the stripes and collar, and features a narrower v-neck. It has a ribbed hem and cuff, and a relaxed silhouette.

Collared striped sweater, £35.99, Mango

V-neck not for you? Try Mango’s ridiculously cute stripe knit, featuring a zipped turtleneck collar and oversized fit.

Nili Lotan collared striped cashmere sweater, £600, Net-A-Porter

You can upgrade your knitwear to a super soft, timeless cashmere jumper. Nili Lotan’s striped sweater is lightweight, designed for a slim fit and a timeless investment buy.

