7 Jubilee flower bouquets for a royal-worthy tablescape

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend is just days away, and if you're not hosting your own celebrations, it's likely you'll be attending some. While the food and drink preparations may be underway, a royal-worthy tablescape wouldn't be complete without a Jubilee-themed bouquet of flowers! They also make a fail-safe gift for a party host or a loved one who can't make it on the day.

RELATED: 16 best Queen's Platinum Jubilee memorabilia & merch

From Marks & Spencer to John Lewis and Selfridges to Fortnum & Mason, scroll on to see all of the most stunning bouquets to order now and arrive for the bank holiday weekend.

Best royal-inspired floral bouquets

Jubilee bouquet, £35, Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer's vibrant Jubilee bouquet features 19 stems of peonies, agapanthus, stocks, pittosporum and roses in red, white and blue to celebrate the special day. Delivery is from 24 May and freshness is guaranteed for at least five days.

Roses & agapanthus bouquet with Jubilee crown biscuit, £38, Waitrose

This Jubilee bouquet from Waitrose at John Lewis comes complete with a handmade Biscuiteers iced crown biscuit that's fit for a queen. Agapanthus and iris complement the British-grown roses for a beautiful display.

English Garden small bouquet, £40, Selfridges

While Selfridges doesn't have a specific Jubilee bouquet, they have the most amazing selection of flowers. With red roses, eucalyptus and green bell seasonal foliage, the English Garden would make the perfect party gift or display this bank holiday.

The English Garden bouquet, £125, Fortnum & Mason

Likewise, Fortnum & Mason's English Garden bouquet would be a gorgeous addition to your tablescape. The 42 springtime stems include narcissi, anemone, genista, tulip, oxpetalum, waxflower, rosemary, mint, eucalyptus and thlaspi.

MORE: 10 Royal Jubilee costumes for dogs for a pawfect celebration

Jubilee celebration bouquet, £28, Bunches

Bunches has released the most regal bouquet for the Jubilee. Featuring a selection of blooms in royal purple and a Union Jack pick, it perfectly marks the occasion.

Platinum Jubilee dried flower bunch, £34, The Happy Blossoms

For something that will last a little longer, look to The Happy Blossoms. They have a limited edition Jubilee dried flower bouquet with pink and blue delphinium and beautifully scented lavender.

Queen's Jubilee letterbox gift, £14.95, Flowerbe

Including a selection of dainty seasonal flowers in red, white and blue, Flowerbe's Jubilee Posy would make the sweetest gift. Choose to add a handwritten note and select a delivery date between 24 May and 10 June.

MORE: Celebrate the Queen's Jubilee with HELLO!'s exclusive pop up shop

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.