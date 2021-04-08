13 of the best sun loungers to bring the holiday resort to your home this summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

As the weather warms up, the evenings get longer and our holiday plans abroad are still very much unconfirmed, garden sun loungers have never been higher on our wishlists.

Our trusty sofas are (hopefully) soon to take a back seat, and we plan to spend the rest of our downtime relaxing on the comfiest and most stylish sun lounger we can get our hands on. As one of the most sought after pieces of garden furniture right now they're selling out everywhere, so make sure you get your order in quickly.

From John Lewis to M&S, and Cox & Cox to Maison Du Monde, we've searched for the best sun loungers to transform your garden into a five-star resort this summer. Well, we can dream.

Here are the best sun loungers available to order online now.

Best garden sun loungers

Outsunny Double Sun Lounger, was £228.99 now £172.99, Aosom

We love the unique curved design of this spacious sun lounger, which comes complete with pillows and can also rock back and forth. Bliss.

Venice 'Steamer' Sun Lounger, £139, John Lewis

With its hardy wooden frame and soft cushions, we can already see ourselves relaxing on this classic lounger from John Lewis. It's foldable and will suit any outdoor space.

Beanbag Lounger, £350, Cox & Cox

For the ultimate comfort, try Cox & Cox's beanbag lounger. Truly bringing the indoors out, it's specially designed with durable splash-proof fabric that will also keep you cool in the heat.

Porto Sun Lounger, £249, M&S

The Porto sun lounger from M&S won't just be a comfortable place to sip on weekend drinks, its modern, charcoal design will look super chic in your garden, too.

Habitat Seville Wooden Lounger, £130, Argos

Looking for something with a more vintage feel? This Mohawk-Indian-inspired sun lounger has exactly that. It also features a curved back and wide armrests for extra comfort.

Pentire Adjustable Sunbed, £895, OKA

With its woven base and cream cushions, this rattan sunbed is beautifully bohemian. It's also practical, complete with an adjustable back that collapses completely flat when needed.

Oleron Garden Sun Lounger on Wheels, £324, Maisons Du Monde

Built on wheels, Maisons Du Monde's classic sun lounger can be moved around easily, which is ideal when you're trying to catch the sun. It's made from durable and sustainable FSC-certified wood that will last for years.

Talia Sun Lounger Set, £1,895, Moda

For that five-star resort feel, we love the Talia set by Moda. Made from sleek graphite aluminium and hydrophobic cushioning, with a side table included, you won't want to leave your garden again.

Dulem Aluminium Sunbed, £126.95, Sklum

Add some colour to your outdoor space with this pretty and practical sun lounger in calming Celdon Green. Its seat is made from durable polyethene, plus it has a five-position reclining backrest.

Highline Sun Lounger, £695, The Conran Shop

To complete your modern and minimalist outdoor decor, add this sun lounger from The Conran Shop. It's sleek and lightweight but built to withstand all of the outdoor elements.

HURGHADA Aluminium Sun Lounger, £87, Maison Du Mode

For an understated and affordable option, try Maison Du Mode's Hurghada sun lounger. The simple and elegant design comes in taupe, white or grey.

SONGMICS Sun Lounger, £61.99, Amazon

SONGMICS is king when it comes to practicality. We love the overhead shade this reclining sun lounger comes with. Perfect for reading or sleeping without any disturbance from the sun.

Padded Foldable Charcoal Lounger, £30, Dunelm

For a budget option that's also seriously comfortable, try this padded foldable lounger from Dunelm. Low maintenance at its finest.

